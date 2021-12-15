The monthslong coronavirus outbreak is showing few signs of letting up during the holiday season, with hospitals remaining strained from the more infectious delta variant, state health officials said Wednesday.
The faster-spreading strain that emerged in July and derailed much of the progress made by the vaccine rollouts now accounts for nearly all of the state's cases, although the new omicron variant — identified in New Mexico this week — already is showing rapid growth.
Early data from medical researchers indicate the omicron's mutations might make it better able to evade antibodies, including those produced by vaccines, but that it could make people less sick than previous strains.
Still, more research is needed to nail down its true health impacts, and the best countermeasures remain vaccination and the usual precautions, such as mask wearing and social distancing, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross said during an online news conference.
"The data we have right now suggests the vaccines are holding steady and remain protective against severe illness and death," Ross said, noting some lab research shows boosters are working to fortify immunity. "It's very, very important to get out and get your booster shot if you're eligible."
Omicron is proving to spread rapidly, so it's almost certain to make up a larger portion of the state's cases in the coming weeks, Ross said.
It has spread to at least 34 states and makes up more than 12 percent of cases in the New York and New Jersey region, she said.
The delta variant remains the chief culprit in rising cases as the state marks the anniversary of the first vaccines being administered in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, 63.5 percent of all New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated and 75 percent of adults have completed their series of shots.
Almost 475,000 adults have received a booster.
State Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon said New Mexicans should be commended for embracing vaccination at a high rate, and that it has put the state in a better place than when there was no such protection against the virus.
"To have the vaccine has been such a godsend," Parajon said.
But the state's high vaccination rate also is a confounding paradox with cases rising and hospitals strained because of COVID-19 patients, officials said.
"We had been hoping that we were seeing a deceleration in the growth in new cases, but that doesn't appear to be the case," Ross said. "We certainly worry about our high case rates, particularly as we head into the holiday season."
The state is hanging at an average of about 1,500 new daily cases, a high plateau that is having a grave impact on the health care system, Ross said.
"We continue to see high levels of community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 across the state," Ross said.
Community transmission means people are catching the virus in a variety of settings and situations that can't be easily pinpointed, she added.
Acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said COVID-19 hospitalizations recently dropped by 100 statewide, though that's still not denting the overall high volume.
"Unfortunately, our hospitals aren't feeling any letup just yet," Scrase said.
About 10 more beds are open this week than last, but that isn't nearly enough to ease the hospitals that have gone into crisis standards of care because of overflow, he said. It also means patients with serious medical problems, such as a heart attack, could sit in the emergency room for days waiting for an available spot in an intensive care unit.
Scrase said unvaccinated people are driving the pandemic and its worst effects.
They account for 72 percent of new cases and more than 80 percent of hospitalizations and deaths, Scrase said.
He also emphasized the importance of people getting booster if they received their two shots at least six months ago, noting the vaccine's effectiveness wanes.
Those who were vaccinated before June 1 are four times more likely to suffer a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Scrase said.
The highest number of breakthrough cases are not among the elderly, but among people ages 25 to 39, with those 40 to 49 coming in a close second, according to a graph that Scrase presented.
Scrase said he suspects the younger age groups are more socially active, travel more and are less vigilant about precautions, all of which are more likely to expose them to the virus.
Both Ross and Scrase said inoculation isn't likely to be over after three shots, though it is uncertain how often boosters will be required.
Flu shots are given once a year because that virus is generally active only in winter, but the coronavirus is not seasonal and may require more frequent immunizations, Scrase said.
Ross said a big wild card is a large portion of the world's population is unvaccinated, allowing mutations to form.
"If we don't get more people vaccinated around the globe, we're going to continue to see new variants," she said.
