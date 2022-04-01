Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week announced an expansion of Medicaid coverage to a year from 2 months for new mothers.
In a state where more than 70 percent of babies are reportedly born to mothers covered by Medicaid, the state and federally funded insurance program for low-income people, proponents hope the expansion will lower pregnancy-related deaths and instances of chronic conditions in new mothers.
“There is a growing body of evidence, including here in New Mexico, showing that maternal mortality is largely preventable,” said Nicole Comeaux, Medicaid director for the New Mexico Human Services Department, in a recent news release.
Births covered by Medicaid are associated with pregnancy-related deaths at a rate 4.6 times higher than births covered by private insurance in New Mexico, according to the Human Services Department. One-third of maternal deaths occur in the first year postpartum.
The expansion, which began Friday, will affect about 17,000 new parents in New Mexico, according to the Department of Human Health and Services. It's funded by $14.4 million apportioned by state lawmakers for financial year 2023.
