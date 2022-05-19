Albuquerque police Detective Daren DeAguero places a wreath from the Albuquerque Police Department at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday at the state law enforcement academy. The families of the fallen Artesia police Cpl. Thomas Frazier, Game Warden Ananias Green and state police Patrolman Darian Jarrott attended the ceremony honoring officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.
The late senior Patrol Officer Darian Jarrott’s family, Gabriella Jarrott and their two young sons Noah and Darian Jr., attend the New Mexico Law Enforcement Memorial honoring officers, including Jarrott, who died in the line of duty in 2021.
