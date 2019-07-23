In conjunction with a nationwide celebration of the 50th anniversary of man’s first walk on the moon, the New Mexico History Museum has launched an exhibit to commemorate the legendary “one giant leap for mankind.”
A Walk on the Moon: The 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing opened Monday, two days after the anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing, which put Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on the moon in 1969.
The exhibit, organizers say, is a testament to New Mexico’s little-known role in space missions, then and now.
It is “a chance for people in New Mexico to celebrate their heritage and that their heritage is part of the Apollo program,” said Christopher Orwoll, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo, which helped organize the exhibit. “It brings out to the forefront that, hey, we were big players in this program, we still are and we will be well into the future.”
Plaques featured in A Walk on the Moon provide details about Robert Goodard, who conducted rocket test flights near Roswell throughout the 1920s and ’30s; the White Sands Missile Range and adjacent Holloman Air Force Base and how they have supported NASA projects for decades; and Virgin Galactic, the first commercial spaceport facility, about 50 miles north of Las Cruces, and its plans to eventually bring tourists to outer space.
The plaques also explain to museumgoers that although the Apollo 11 mission launched from Florida, it was from White Sands that NASA first tested rocket systems, ultimately resulting in the mission’s success.
Additionally, the exhibit says, much of the equipment used in Apollo 11 was developed at the White Sands facility.
NASA said the seedlings were planted throughout the U.S. and around the world after Apollo 14 returned to Earth.
A lot of the information is unfamiliar to most people, said Cathy Notarnicola, the museum’s curator of Southwest history. Therefore, a big goal of the display, which runs through Oct. 20, is to show that “space is an important part of our history.”
In the entrance of the New Mexico History Museum, a real-time video shows Apollo 11’s approach to the moon, with subtitles and audio from astronauts aboard the spacecraft and an image of the moon that gradually grows larger on the screen.
Upstairs, light pours over the 1,000-pound Mercury Space Capsule 12B, which was among a handful of vessels created for the first U.S. human spaceflight program, Project Mercury, which ran from 1958-63. The capsule, donated by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum, served as a backup to Mercury-Atlas 8, a crewed space mission that launched in 1962.
In a corner nearby is a white in-flight coverall that belonged to Apollo 17 astronaut and former U.S. Sen. Harrison Schmitt of New Mexico. Schmitt was one of two New Mexico astronauts to walk on the moon. The other was Edgar Mitchell, on Apollo 14.
On Wednesday, a set of four moon rocks and a small New Mexico flag that was aboard the Apollo 11 mission will be added to the display. The moon rocks, set in acrylic buttons and mounted to a wooden podium, comprise a “presentation piece” that President Richard Nixon gave to each of the 50 states, as well as the nation’s territories and 135 foreign nations, four months after Apollo 11’s success.
What’s impressive about the rocks, Orwoll said, is that while many governments have misplaced their moon rocks, New Mexico’s are intact.
Wandering the exhibit Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Compton of Marietta, Ga., said he was “intrigued.”
“I just find space travel fascinating,” he said, as he looked at a map of the nation’s spaceports and another map of New Mexico’s 52 Space Trail sites. “There’s so much more than just the Kennedy Space Center.”
If you go
What: The New Mexico History Museum’s new exhibit, A Walk on the Moon: The 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing, which seeks to show viewers the role New Mexico has played in space missions throughout history. It opened this week in tandem with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing, which put the first men on the moon.
Where: New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave. in Santa Fe.
When: The exhibit will run through Oct. 20.
Cost: $12 general admission, $7 for New Mexico residents; free for kids 16 and under and museum members; free for New Mexicans the first Sunday of each month and 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays; free to New Mexico seniors on Wednesdays.