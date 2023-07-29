New Mexico health officials and hospital leaders say the worst of COVID-19 is over, with hospitalizations and deaths declining in the state for at least three months.

According to state Department of Health data updated last week, New Mexico reported 283 coronavirus cases in the most recent weeklong period — about 13 cases per 100,000 residents.

The department reported 11 patients were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the same period.

