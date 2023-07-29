New Mexico health officials and hospital leaders say the worst of COVID-19 is over, with hospitalizations and deaths declining in the state for at least three months.
According to state Department of Health data updated last week, New Mexico reported 283 coronavirus cases in the most recent weeklong period — about 13 cases per 100,000 residents.
The department reported 11 patients were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the same period.
But officials caution New Mexico isn’t entirely in the clear when it comes to a virus that has taken well over 1 million lives across the nation and 9,150 in the state.
“Compared to three years ago and even three months ago, we’re definitely seeing a downward trend in cases, hospitalizations and death. That’s very promising,” said Dr. Laura Parajón, deputy health secretary.
She cautioned, “We’re not completely out of the woods. I think COVID is here to stay — but we are definitely seeing a bright spot.”
The optimism is a far cry from fall 2021, when the state gave hospitals overflowing with patients authorization to enact crisis standards of care, guidelines aimed at helping overwhelmed medical staff prioritize patient needs.
Later that year, some hospitals briefly adopted the guidelines in response to rising numbers of COVID-19 patients.
The state again warned of the potential for crisis care standards in late 2022, when hospitals saw surges of patients with cases of influenza, RSV and mpox virus, as well as COVID-19.
Not even the appearance of another variant of the coronavirus — XBB.1.16 — is cause for worry yet, health officials say.
While we shouldn’t take the variant too lightly, said Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, he isn’t too concerned about it now.
“Wherever it is in the world, we should see how it reacts and count on it doing the same thing when it reaches us,” he said.
Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director at Presbyterian Medical Group, agreed. She said the new variant “doesn’t seem to have any of the bad features we saw with omicron and delta. There can be all sorts of mutations that happen to COVID-19. Not all mutations are necessarily bad mutations. This one seems relatively mild.”
Health officials noted a number of reasons why COVID-19 is causing fewer health concerns in the state. They say it has weakened over the years as people have fought or avoided it through vaccinations, face masks and social distancing.
Warmer weather leads to people spending more time outside, where they are less likely to contract the virus, officials said.
David Gonzales noted people might be testing for the virus less frequently, leading to an undercount in numbers, and might be attributing COVID-19 symptoms to allergies or the common cold, unaware they have it.
“There is definitely an undercount,” Parajón said.
Those with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, among others, are still susceptible to contracting the virus, she said, adding any New Mexico resident 65 or older is eligible to get a booster shot.
For other vulnerable residents, she advised wearing masks when around other people and washing hands frequently, practices that make a difference.
Parajón said hopefully there will be a new vaccine for COVID-19 that New Mexicans can get when they get their flu shots.