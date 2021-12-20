As scientists rush to learn more about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, most doctors agree that whatever they discover won’t prompt a sigh of relief.
Omicron brings yet another complexity to the global coronavirus crisis that has persisted for close to two years. The Associated Press reported Monday afternoon that federal health officials have found that in short order, omicron has become the dominant variant in the United States.
Using genomic sequencing, a New Mexico laboratory confirmed an omicron case in the state nine days ago in Bernalillo County. Omicron has appeared in most states of the nation, and while the delta variant continues to be the strain of most concern here, doctors say omicron easily could become the dominant strain in the state within weeks.
A state Health Department spokeswoman provided no additional details Monday on the state of omicron in New Mexico.
The AP quoted federal officials as saying omicron accounted for 73 percent of new infections nationwide last week, about six times the share of infections the variant made up a week ago.
Both omicron and delta belong to the pandemic and neither is to be trifled with, area doctors say.
“The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter a whole lot” which variant is prevalent, said Dr. Wendy Johnson , medical director of La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe. Responsible behavior involves getting vaccinated and acquiring a booster shot, she added.
But as holiday parties, gatherings, dinners and restaurant visits increase this week, doctors encouraged caution. Johnson advised against gathering with unvaccinated people and recommended avoiding large crowds in cramped spaces.
“I know a lot of people have canceled their holiday travel plans because of omicron,” she said. “I would minimize going to restaurants, personally.”
Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health faculty member at New Mexico State University, encouraged state residents to take plenty of walks and to exercise outside, where the air is cleaner.
He also said people shouldn’t self-diagnose colds and influenza.
“Individuals must seek testing when they suspect any symptoms,” he wrote in an email message.
Dr. Jeffrey Salvon-Harman, chief patient safety officer with Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said omicron could aggressively move into New Mexico in two to four weeks. With both strains coexisting for a time, Salvon-Harman said, a record rate of coronavirus cases in the state could result.
He expressed concern for the health care workforce, which already is overtaxed, he said. “Roughly a month from now, we would expect for the health system to be severely stressed,” he said.
He said to-go orders and curbside pickups are a safer way to enjoy restaurant food than sitting down indoors at eating places.
Johnson said a study out of South Africa, one of the countries in which the variant was first detected, indicates omicron might not be as severe as the delta variant. But the American population is older, she said, and for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it’s certain to be “a very, very dangerous virus.”
Even if omicron is milder than the delta variant, as many suspect, they say its ability to infect far more people has the potential to worsen congestion in already packed hospitals.
Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, was among local doctors who said that some formulas of monoclonal antibodies, an effective therapy for certain coronavirus patients, might not have the impact on omicron they have on the delta variant. Much remains to be learned about the variant, he said.
“I think travel is still OK,” Gonzales said. “But I would strongly encourage masks at all times during travel.” That includes when inside an airport, he said.
Like others, Gonzales stressed the importance of vaccinations, booster shots, wearing masks, washing hands and distancing. It’s vital, he said, to continue defending against this persistent disease.
Constant fear tactics for control. Soon it will destroy not only our health but our once booming economy and...health care system. Authoritarianism and name calling is not helpful.
I think the media , including our The New Mexican, is spreading more fear about the present epidemic. I do think that masks and vaccines are in order, but we are not going to " stop the virus " . I think , that all we can do , is slow the virus spreading, till , we all develop some immunity , while we are not overwhelming our inadequate , fragile health care system.
This headline!!! 🤣 Is call it a spoof but it’s just following the lead of most other msm outlets and millions of people take those seriously soooo…??
Actually, Margaret, we know omicron is much more infectious and we also know it can be deadly. Plus, we know that unvaccinated are more at risk, as are immune compromised. With hospitals full or near full, when a variant hits that can fill hospitals even more, how much does it matter to pin down exactly how infectious and exactly how deadly?
Make fun of the headline all you want but it’s kind of a warning as we head into Christmas that unvaccinated are at risk.
Do you really need the make, model, and GVWR of the truck about to hit you as you walk into the street, or do you just need to know it’s a big truck and you’re in its way?
Obviously they realized how bad that headline was, and quickly changed it. But we know what they really said.
An unvaccinated Texas man in his 50s who had covid before just died from the omicron variant. We were already warned that delta’s increased transmissibility would eventually expose everyone but omicron is somewhere around twice as infectious as that and is now the dominant variant.
So, just a heads up for the unvaccinated - it’s probably going to find you. And even though it seems less severe in most, there will likely be enough hospitalizations from it that hospitals will still get overwhelmed and that deprives care for everyone which makes lots more minor injuries and sicknesses fatal. Bonus - the miracle monoclonal antibody treatments are a bit less effective on omicron thanks to all the mutations. How much? Maybe our unvaccinated will let us know.
On the plus side, the extreme infectious nature of omicron means it should roll through pretty fast but even then it won’t even be time to relax. There could be yet another variant after omicron that may or may not sidestep vaccines, treatments, and “natural immunity”. And it may or may not be more deadly.
Vaccinations at least provide some protection from omicron and other variants and should continue to provide some level of protection against other variants. Apparently “natural immunity” isn’t.
Anyway, just another reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t. Most covid sick and dead in hospitals and morgues are unvaccinated. That would indicate to most reasonable people that vaccination saves lives, helps reduce strain on hospitals and staff, and helps people weather the storm.
Meanwhile, we keep hearing reports of anti-vax proponents dying. Many tearfully advise others to get vaxxed before they die but some are defiant to the bitter end. So good luck all you anti-vaxxers. Darwin would likely be amazed.
You can lead a horse to water…
Possibly the most unscientific headline I’ve ever read.
[thumbup]And of course, with the news media, the worse it is the better. Spreading fear and doom is what they do best. People need to start ignoring them, if you haven't already.
Exactly Dr. Mike. Ignore all the warnings. Live free. No masks. Forget social distancing and vaccines. In fact, let's follow the models from Texas and Michigan. Far from being responsible. More ignorant than anything else IMO.
Unlike you Angel, I do not believe in dictating, analyzing, or criticizing how anyone else lives their life. I am not a sanctimonious busybody and do not appreciate those who are.
"We don't know what's going to happen... but it's going to be bad! You must be afraid! Do whatever your government tells you!"
They're terrified that you're going to start thinking for yourself.
Lol yes I believe there’d be more statistical weight to this headline if “omicron” was replaced with “driving in Santa Fe”
Actually, James, “they” are hoping that the anti-vaxxers do start thinking for themselves. So far the anti-vaxxers are just blindly following people like Joe Rogan, the Fox entertainers, and various self-appointed “experts” still pushing the various “cures” like ivermectin.
The vaccines don’t make you magnetic, ivermectin isn’t a cure or effective treatment, hydroxychloroquine never worked, gargling with bleach is dangerous and also ineffective, etc. Those were all things the republican charlatans used to get the rank and file to turn away from the real protections like vaxxing and masking.
Republicans do need to think for yourselves and move away from all the quack junk science. Go grab a magnet and see if your spoons stick to that before falling for the vaccines make you magnetic bull all your thought leaders were pushing and see for yourself.
Yes, we must use all available tools to stop the deadly virus. We need a lock down, shut the schools, close all non essential stores and shops, mandatory experimental shots, endless boosters and whatever else it takes to keep us free from disease including two face masks inside or outside. Let's follow the experts and the science!
When you made the same comment a few days ago, one of our regular "contributors" here agreed with you. Swallowed it hook line and sinker.
There are plenty of people who would be totally on board with all of it, even to the point of dragging people out of their homes and being forcibly injected.
Mark Coble. You GET IT! Covid 19, DELTA and OMICRON is not a joke. Millions of souls have lost their lives. OBEY the rules. Govrnments around the WORLD know COVID will kill millions more. Folks that is the PLAN. There are to many people on earth. Millions MUST die. PREPARE for inflation to slap us all in the fafe in 2022. I suggest that you be kind to others. Volunteer at St. E's. If you can't GIVE them 10% of your income. Set up a monthly donation via their PayPal account. I DO. You can too. Be safe. Be brave. Do good. May God save us all before it's to late.
That's what some would say Vaxx to the Maxx. Ha. Any concerns with ADE ?
