Christopher McKinnon felt anxious when he received a call informing him that his doctors affiliated with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center would no longer accept his medical insurance.
McKinnon, 64, is covered through New Mexico Health Connections, which will shut down Dec. 31.
Although Health Connections will continue insuring patients until it closes, McKinnon was told he would have to find another way to pay.
”What that meant was that I had to try to find different doctors that would take the plan," McKinnon said, “which seemed silly to do for three months. They left me out in the cold. It was frustrating.”
McKinnon is among the 13,600 enrollees who found themselves in limbo when Health Connections announced last summer the Obama-era medical plan — subsidized federally through the Affordable Care Act — would be gone by 2021.
But state Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal said the financial problems that plagued the health plan have been addressed so it can cover patients through December.
Toal said he has written letters to state doctors and hospital associations, telling them to accept the insurance and not turn away patients.
“We think there’s clearly enough money to handle all those claims, so the [medical] providers should not be worried,” Toal said.
The agency is doing all it can to ensure policyholders such as McKinnon aren’t denied coverage and medical providers get the payments they’re entitled to, Toal said. That includes using reserve funds and other “moving parts” to make sure there’s adequate money available, he added.
McKinnon said he was encouraged to hear the state is working out the snags so Health Connections will be accepted the rest of the year.
Health Connections formed in 2012 as one of the nation’s original 24 insurance cooperatives under the ACA. It fell into financial trouble when the federal government refused to make payments to it and other co-ops for higher-risk coverage it provided, Toal said.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April the government must make good on those payments. So far, however, the Trump administration has not released any of the funds, Toal said.
Health Connections is sending letters to members informing them it has worked with the state to enroll them in plans for next year that fit their financial and medical conditions. Members will remain in those plans unless they sign up for different coverage, the letter says.
They can choose a different plan through the state’s health insurance exchange — known as beWellnm — or Healthcare.gov during open enrollment, which goes until Dec. 15, the letter says.
The exchange serves people who aren't offered health coverage through employers or are self-employed.
Toal said some Health Connections members might feel displaced and wonder what to do next because they haven’t received the letter informing them their health care won’t be disrupted. Having a doctor or hospital reject their coverage would add to the stress, he added.
He recommended these members check again with their medical providers and call his office if Health Connections is still not accepted.
Katrina Smith, beWellnm’s broker relations liaison, said some Health Connections members probably don’t know their plan is being scrapped and might be startled by the letter.
“When people initially get those letters, they get a little nervous because it says something like, ‘Your plan has been canceled,’ ” Smith said. “People automatically panic.”
Toal said Health Connections members who use beWellnm will be able to choose plans through five carriers, the most ever offered through the exchange, and will enjoy lower prices than last year.
Enrollees can choose between bronze, silver and gold plans.
The premium costs for a 40-year-old in Santa Fe will decrease by an average of $21.78 a month for a bronze policy, $34.30 a month for a silver policy and $30.72 for a gold policy.
McKinnon said he doesn’t plan to go through beWellnm for a new carrier. He is glad that, from now until January, he won’t have to pay out of pocket or search for doctors who will take his insurance if a pressing medical problem crops up.
“That’s great news, obviously,” McKinnon said, “People won’t have to put off seeing a provider for three months.”
