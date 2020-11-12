Richard Nixon and Donald Trump have handled defeat for the presidency in nearly identical fashion.
The main difference is Nixon was shrewd enough to let surrogates and sycophants claim John F. Kennedy stole the election from him in 1960.
Nixon sat back while the Republican national chairman, Sen. Thruston B. Morton of Kentucky, ordered "field checks" in New Mexico and seven other states where the election had been close.
Trump prefers being his own point man. He babbles on Twitter about fraud, claiming more than 2 million votes were shifted from his column to Democrat Joe Biden's. Trump has offered no evidence to support his wild claims, but empty words can inspire his base.
Biden defeated Trump in the Electoral College and by more than 5 million votes nationally.
Nixon had a better case for a challenge. He lost to Kennedy nationally by 113,000 votes of 68 million cast. Kennedy's margin of victory in the Electoral College was more decisive, 303 to 219.
As returns came in, Nixon sounded gracious if noncommittal.
"If the present trend continues, er, Mister Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, will be the next president of the United States," Nixon said.
Nixon's supporters hooted at the prospect. Their candidate smiled, a good sport in front of the cameras.
But Nixon's allies continued maneuvering with the long-shot hope of reversing the election's outcome. Their anecdotal claims of cheating were similar to the ones we're hearing today from Trump's camp.
"We have been literally flooded with thousands of telegrams and phone calls from every state demanding recounts and investigations of vote frauds," Morton said.
Aides said Nixon was resting in Florida after the grueling campaign. This distanced him from the dirty work of those saying Kennedy had won illegally.
Morton led challenges in states that were closely contested.
In New Mexico, Kennedy had edged Nixon by less than 1 percentage point — 156,027 votes to 153,733.
New Mexico had but four electoral votes, paltry compared to the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania with 32, Illinois with 27 and Texas with 24. But the Republican strategy was to weaken Kennedy wherever possible.
Another of the Republicans' tactics was to broaden claims of voter fraud to state elections. They did this in New Mexico by accusing Democrats of running "Operation Big Steal" in the governor's race.
The Republicans spoke of fraud even though their candidate, Edwin Mechem, had defeated Democratic Gov. John Burroughs. Mechem won by fewer than 2,000 votes of 305,000 cast.
This outcome only served to weaken claims that Nixon would have beaten Kennedy in New Mexico except for fraud.
If the Democrats had risked felony convictions by stealing the race for president, why hadn't they pirated the governor's office while they were at it?
Morton and other supporters of Nixon persisted with their allegations of voter fraud. The Republicans' complaints in New Mexico dragged on until Dec. 1, when the state Canvassing Board certified Kennedy as the winner.
Nationally, the Republicans couldn't budge the presidential results, but they kept trying until Dec. 19. That was when the Electoral College certified Kennedy's victory.
Trump, with rougher edges than Nixon, has established himself as a sore loser.
Nixon was careful to avoid that label. By staying in the background while allies railed about voter fraud, Nixon knew he could still have a future in politics.
Nixon ran a halfhearted campaign for governor of California in 1962. Concerns about orange groves and highway ramps didn't interest him, and it showed. He lost the race to Democratic Gov. Pat Brown.
But Nixon was only 50. He still had time.
Nixon defeated Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 presidential election. Nixon wrecked his remarkable comeback story six years later, driven out of office by his Watergate scandal.
Trump, at 74, will have a harder time staying relevant after defeat. His erstwhile enemies on the Republican side, Sens. Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, might be eager for Biden to take office so they can gear up to run for president in 2024.
There's one sure bet. Trump will never admit Biden defeated him.
Worse still, Trump's specious claims of fraud will fool some of the people all of the time.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
