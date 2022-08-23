New Mexico has approved more than 1,000 licenses for businesses to manufacture, produce, test and sell cannabis in the first year-plus of the new industry.

The vast majority of those who hold a controlling interest in those businesses — 70 percent — are men, and 67 percent report they are white, according to a presentation Tuesday before lawmakers on the Legislature’s interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee.

Thirty-eight percent of those who identified as white also cited some Latino, Hispanic or Spanish origin, according to the report.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

