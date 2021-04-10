The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday it will no longer release a daily report on new coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Saturdays and Sundays.
Instead, the agency said in a news release, it will provide a consolidated weekend report on Mondays.
Daily count breakdowns for Saturdays and Sundays will no longer be available, the agency said.
