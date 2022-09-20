In most political campaigns, there are sure signs Election Day is fast approaching — and a televised debate between candidates is one of them.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign announced she will take part in debates with challenger Mark Ronchetti on Sept. 30 and Oct. 12.
KOB-TV will televise the first debate; KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM will host the second.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham, said in a statement the governor will emphasize her record on health care, education, public safety and the economy.
“New Mexicans will have the opportunity to hear about Governor Lujan Grisham’s exemplary leadership and her vision for our state, and compare it to the lack of experience and dangerous plans that weatherman Mark Ronchetti brings to the table,” Corcoran said.
Ronchetti spokesman Ryan Sabel wrote in an email: “Mark is looking forward to debating the governor and holding her accountable for her disastrous record on crime, education and the economy. He is also ready to show New Mexicans his plans for the state and that there is a better path forward.”
Recent polls indicate Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, holds a lead over her Republican challenger.
She also has a slight fundraising edge, according to recent reports, compiling nearly $2.6 million compared to Ronchetti’s $2.4 million. But more of the challenger’s campaign contributions — 91 percent — came from New Mexicans. About 65 percent of Lujan Grisham’s came from in-state donors.
The state’s public education system, crime and abortion have dominated the race between the two candidates since Ronchetti won the GOP primary election in early June.
New Mexico has ranked near or at the bottom of many national reports on public education for years, and Ronchetti recently announced a plan to pay up to $100 million for tutors to help “catch up” younger students struggling with math and reading because of the pandemic.
But he drew fire for running an ad spotlighting the state’s high crime rates in which he spoke of his family being the target of a home invasion as an example of Lujan Grisham being soft on crime. Critics say he failed to note the incident occurred a decade ago, when former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, was in office.
Though lawmakers passed a sweeping crime bill during the last legislative session, both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature have said the issue is likely to be a priority in the next session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.
Meanwhile, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion has become one of the main issues in this race. Lujan Grisham has made her abortion stance a cornerstone of her reelection bid, while Ronchetti recently called for letting voters decide the issue with a constitutional amendment.
Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff said televised debates are important in shaping public perception of the candidates and spotlighting the key issues. He said “the people most likely to watch the debates are likely voters.”
Even those who don’t care to watch the debates will likely read about them or watch highlights from them via print and broadcast outlets, he said.
Sanderoff said while some candidates may display signs of unease or make on-camera missteps they come to regret, he expects Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham “will prove themselves to be quite confident and comfortable” in front of the cameras.
Ronchetti, he said, can draw on his experience as a TV meteorologist, while Lujan Grisham has already “proven herself over the years to be a good debater. Both of them can hold their own against the other in a debate.”