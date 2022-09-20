In most political campaigns, there are sure signs Election Day is fast approaching — and a televised debate between candidates is one of them.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign announced she will take part in debates with challenger Mark Ronchetti on Sept. 30 and Oct. 12.

KOB-TV will televise the first debate; KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM will host the second.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

