A steep increase in construction costs is threatening to exacerbate an already massive backlog of unspent state capital outlay — a long-running problem the New Mexico Legislature has been unable to get under control.

Cally Carswell, a capital outlay analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers Thursday outstanding capital funds are estimated at about $5.2 billion, including $2.9 billion in projects authorized by the Legislature and $1.3 billion in a fund for public schools.

"These are staggering figures that we have never seen before," she said.

