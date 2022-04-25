As wildfires continue to burn throughout drought-stricken New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Monday urging city and county governments to ban the retail sale of fireworks in their communities.
"Fire conditions across New Mexico remain extremely dangerous — it's essential that we mitigate potential wildfires by removing as much risk as possible," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "While many of us like to celebrate with fireworks, no momentary display is worth causing a wildfire that could threaten the lives and property of your neighbors."
State statute doesn't give the governor the authority to implement a statewide ban on fireworks.
However, the governor's executive order comes after the state forester implemented statewide fire restrictions prohibiting fireworks, outdoor smoking, campfires and open burning on non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands.
The executive order declares severe drought and fire conditions exist throughout the state and urges cities and counties to consider fireworks bans under the Fireworks Licensing and Safety Act.
While Santa Fe County has not yet taken steps to ban fireworks, a resolution has been introduced by Santa Fe City Councilors Chris Rivera and Carol Romero-Wirth to impose fire restrictions and ban the sale and use of fireworks in the city between May 11 and June 10.
Under state law, local governments can restrict fireworks for 30 days at a time and must issue restrictions at least 20 days before a holiday when fireworks might be used in celebrations, such as the Fourth of July. The 30-day bans can be renewed.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said officials “usually review” a fireworks ban in May or early June.
“We are putting other measures in place right now, but the fireworks ban possibility will be reviewed later,” she said.
The County Commission is expected to approve a fire ban Tuesday.
County Fire Chief Jackie Lindsey will ask commissioners to pass an emergency ordinance declaring hazardous fire conditions and imposing restrictions on open fires, smoking and other ignition sources. If approved, the ordinance would go into effect immediately.
The ordinance “will reduce the rapidly increasing likelihood of an accidental wildland fire starts during our traditional spring fire season, improve public and firefighter safety, and preserve property in Santa Fe County,” she wrote in a memo.
As a preliminary measure designed to mitigate risk, Lindsey, in her capacity as county fire marshal, issued an order April 13 to prohibit open burning within the unincorporated areas of the county.
“Since that time fire conditions have worsened,” the memo states.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows 99 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought, with 93 percent in at least severe conditions and more than 70 percent in extreme to exceptional conditions.
"Significant fire danger and prevailing drought conditions create the possibility for numerous natural disasters, including severe wildfires, flooding due to severe wildfires, and crop production loss," the governor's executive order states.