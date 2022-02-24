Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is moving ahead with plans to create a clean hydrogen industry in New Mexico — despite unsuccessfully pushing a similar proposal during this year's legislative session.
The governor on Thursday signed off on a joint agreement with the governors of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to compete for federal funds aimed at developing hydrogen hubs.
“New Mexico brings incredible value to this partnership, which not only progresses our shared goals around climate change, but creates jobs, fosters innovation and lifts up millions of Americans," Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued by her office Thursday.
The memorandum of understanding signed by the four governors lays out broad guidelines for creating a Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub in which each state pledges to create its own facility and agrees not to compete for the federal money on its own. There is about $8 billion within the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to develop hydrogen hubs.
Those guidelines include working with research and educational entities to monitor emissions and hydrogen hub initiatives; addressing potential effects of hydrogen production on water use; and addressing "the air quality impacts of hydrogen use and combustion, including emissions of nitrogen oxides."
Under the federal guidelines, clean hydrogen production can emit no more than 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide per 1 kilogram of hydrogen.
State Environment Department Secretary James Kenney said he believes the multi-state proposal will be successful. He said this is not just a regional interest, noting countries such as Germany and Japan and states including Texas also are vying to create similar initiatives.
"Other countries are committing to this — clean hydrogen," he said.
The governor's decision speaks to the growing stake — financially, economically and environmentally — state leaders around the country have in taking advantage of federal initiatives to create clean energy industries that stimulate the economy and develop new jobs.
The money flowing into states that receive approval could run in the half-billion to $1 billion range, though states will be required to provide some matching funds, based on the federal initiative's request for proposals.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has said a hydrogen hub plan for New Mexico will reduce both the state’s economic dependence on the fossil fuel industry and climate-warming greenhouse gases.
But many environmental activists oppose the initiative, contending it would lead to the emission of more fossil fuels at a time when the state is trying to reduce its carbon footprint.
Upon hearing the news Thursday, representatives of some of those groups expressed criticism and concern.
Jorge Aguilar, the southern organizing director for Food & Water Watch, wrote in an email the governor is "grasping at straws to prop up a fossil hydrogen market that New Mexican communities neither want nor need. There is nothing clean about a fuel whose production can increase carbon emissions and pollution in disadvantaged communities, and that is why the governor’s efforts to pass a hydrogen hub bill in the Legislature have failed."
In a phone interview, Julia Bernal, executive director of the Pueblo Action Alliance, said Lujan Grisham is not considering the voices of grassroots and environmental organizations that feel "we don't have all the data that really tell us how resource intensive this hydrogen production is going to be."
"Looks like the governor is flat out ignoring the environmental community, continuing on her path to false solutions, and risking Democrats' votes with her disdain for science," Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, wrote in an email.
Kenney said he understands critics' concerns. But he added if the state does not move on this federal initiative now, it "will lose critical clock time in getting to our 2030 and 2050" reduced emission goals.
"In the perfect world, we could wait," he said. "We are far from the perfect world with the way our climate is changing and stepping down the carbon intensity of where we were a decade ago."
The federal proposal calls for states to act upon the initiative in the next few years through a series of approval stages, starting with an initial application for those funds — which, if approved, will lead to a second, more detailed application process.
Kenney said all four states have convened members of a task force charged with submitting an application to the U.S. Department of Energy by March 8.
If New Mexico succeeds in landing some federal funds for a hydrogen hub, it would build a facility to separate hydrogen from natural gas while capturing the carbon dioxide and storing it underground — producing what’s known as “blue hydrogen."
Blue hydrogen would have a wide range of uses, including creating "green" cement, powering electric plants and heating homes.
The governor's executive action came just a week after the end of this year's 30-day legislative session, during which repeated efforts to pass a hydrogen hub bill failed.
Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, tried three times to push through hydrogen hub legislation, eliminating controversial provisions such as tax credits for companies developing hydrogen hub plans along the way. Her final plan would have allowed public/private partnership money to be vetted and approved by a hydrogen hub development board and approved by the New Mexico Finance Authority.
Lundstrom said she hoped to get the initiative going at the abandoned Escalante Power Plant in Prewitt, creating 500 temporary construction jobs and between 60 and 100 permanent jobs.
The legislation was permanently tabled in the closing days of the session.
Now we know the underhanded, back-door, corrupt political scheme she had in her back pocket.......#StopHydogenHub.
You could not be more right, Mr. Johnson. It is so revealing -- of MLG, of the power of Hydrogen interests, and, as you so aptly point out her disdain for the democratic process in New Mexico. Kudos to Robert Nott for pointing out the duplicity of evoking "clean energy" when talking about Hydrogen. This is precisely the kind of credible evidence that should inform all discussions on this platform.
[thumbup]
