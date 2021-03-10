Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and most of New Mexico's congressional delegation hailed a $1.9 trillion virus relief package as a game changer for the state as it tries to dig out of a financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
The bill moved closer to the finish line Wednesday after being approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in a 220-211 vote. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it later this week.
"This plan, this American Rescue Plan, it's the beginning of the end for this pandemic," U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in a conference call with reporters. "And it's the beginning of a return to something that's going to feel a lot more like normal than what we've been living through for the last year."
The package would provide a $1,400 check to most American households and extend emergency unemployment benefits into the fall.
Wednesday's vote comes four days after the bill cleared the Senate. No Republicans voted for the measure in either chamber.
"Republicans would have you believe that this help is going to people who don't need it," U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said. "I'm so disappointed that none of our Republican colleagues in the House or the Senate voted for it."
The package also would provide $50 billion for virus testing and procuring personal protective equipment as well as $20 billion for administering and distributing vaccines.
"We are surviving this pandemic," Lujan Grisham said. "With the American Rescue Plan, we don't just survive or hang on by our fingernails. We have the opportunity to rebuild, to regain, to adjust. We have the ability to go back to work."
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said the bill's passage represents what happens when government functions as it should.
"New Mexicans told us what they need," Leger Fernández said. "We listened and today we delivered for all Americans — New Mexicans, Coloradans, Californians, Dakotans, all Americans are going to benefit."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well, yeah! That's expected from a leftist social administration and then your taxes go up! Plus, I'd just like to know why they don't respond as to why our children and grandchildren have to pay for it in the future!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.