Fair or not, the GOP has been called the party of older white men.
New Mexico may put a dent in that notion this year.
A diverse slate of Republican candidates is running for state House seats in November — part of a larger effort by the GOP to grow the party by recruiting and supporting more women and minorities to run for public office.
Of the 52 Republicans on the ballot for state House races, 60 percent are minorities or women, according to the Republican State Leadership Committee.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, wasn’t too impressed.
“You know,” he said, “we hear some sort of claim like this from Republicans every few years or months. It’s not hard for them to achieve a record for them when their record on diversity has been so poor for so long.”
Stephanie Rivera, the Republican committee’s national press secretary, said in a statement it’s New Mexico’s poor record on crime, public education and unemployment under Democrat control that is motivating people to get involved.
“These diverse candidates are ready to bring change to Santa Fe,” she said. “We look forward to supporting these candidates as we continue our mission to diversify the GOP from the ground up.”
Like Egolf, Tommy Kubitschek, regional press secretary for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said Republicans are eating Democrats’ dust when it comes to women and minorities.
“Democrats have always been focused on recruiting candidates that reflect the communities they represent, and Republicans have a long way to go to catch up,” he said in a statement. “And it’s no question why — the GOP’s policies are out of touch with Hispanic voters.”
State Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, isn’t so sure. Montoya, one of only a handful of Hispanic Republicans in the House, contends the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in New Mexico is pushing more Hispanic voters, especially in the northern part of the state, to support Republican candidates who reflect their more centrist or conservative views.
“My family’s from Rio Arriba [County], so when I go to Rio Arriba, that is supposed to be a Democrat stronghold,” said Montoya, who serves as minority whip. “But more and more folks that I talk to there that own property, that have cattle — the cattle industry is under attack by these progressives because of cow farts and because you shouldn’t be eating red meat — this is the craziness on the Democrat side that is pushing out people who used to feel comfortable in the Democrat Party.
“They’re feeling completely unwelcome,” he added. “People know when they’re not welcome, and that’s being made loud and clear.”
Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, echoed the sentiment. A self-described “walkaway Democrat” who switched parties in 1997, Lord said she’s been meeting more and more Democrats who are disillusioned by their party.
“They’re telling me that they feel their party has left them, has gone too far to an extreme, and the candidates that I have talked to that have walked away felt the same way,” she said. “The party has become something unfamiliar to them, so now they’re gravitating more towards the Republican Party because it aligns more with their values.”
Whether the diversity of candidates translates into actual wins for the GOP remains to be seen. And Democrats have swamped Republicans in recent election cycles, possessing large margins in both the Senate and the House.
Regardless, state Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, complimented the GOP — well, sort of — on its efforts to increase the diversity of its candidates.
“I think it’s about time that they actually elected people that reflect the communities they purport to represent,” she said. “We’ve always had a good proportion of minorities, mostly male, unfortunately, but you see that we have a majority group of women in the House now and the majority of them are women of color, so that’s huge.”
State Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, who is half Hispanic, predicts Republicans will pick up seats in the House this year.
“It’s something that we’ve talked about a lot … we needed to look at Hispanic and women candidates to be more competitive and find conservative, free-government kind of folks who share our values, and I think it’s really paying off,” he said.
Another Hispanic Republican in the House, Rep. Joshua Hernandez, R-Rio Rancho, said in a statement the prolonged pandemic-related business shutdowns, “coupled with raging inflation,” have caused the Albuquerque metro area’s political demographics to rapidly change.
Republicans running for office, he said, reflect those same shifting attitudes.
“Republican candidates running for office should not be judged solely on their ethnicity or sex,” Hernandez said. “These candidates represent diverse backgrounds in education and work experience that will be greatly needed in our Legislature as New Mexico moves forward post-pandemic.”
But Moores said appearance alone won’t win a race.
“It doesn’t matter who you are if you’re not gonna go out there and raise the money and go door to door and represent the district you’re running in well,” he said. “You’re not going to win.”
While a candidate’s demographics alone may not be a deciding factor for voters, Rivera said it’s an important one.
“Winning an election requires the right message, but it also requires the right messenger,” she said. “Republicans in New Mexico are poised for big wins in November because they are running as counterweights to Joe Biden’s failed policies that have given us devastating inflation, high gas prices and soaring crime.”
Kubitchek, Rivera’s counterpart at the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee offered a different perspective.
He said New Mexico Democrats are focused on delivering policies that make life better for everyone.
“Democrats in the Legislature have increased investments in students and schools, protected health care access, raised wages, created earned sick leave so workers can afford to take time off and put more money back into the pockets of working families — all policies New Mexico Republicans are against,” he said.
Rivera said the diversity of legislative candidates in New Mexico and elsewhere reflects the mission of the GOP’s “Right Leaders Network,” whose goal is to prioritize “electing more women, as well as candidates from communities of color and diverse backgrounds.”
The program was launched in the fall and follows what the committee called “long-standing efforts to grow the future of the Republican Party” through similar initiatives.
New Mexico Democrats have a home-based program for such an effort.
Emerge New Mexico “recruits, trains and provides a powerful network to Democratic women and non-binary individuals who want to run for office.” The program has had incredible success. Graduates of the program who are currently in public office include Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury and State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.
Sondra Roeuny, Emerge New Mexico’s executive director, did not return a message seeking comment.
Steve Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, said the GOP has actively encouraged more minorities and women to run for political office and is proud of the outcome.
“Right now there are 14 Hispanics, 19 women, one Muslim and one African American running for legislative seats,” Pearce said in a statement. “Two of our statewide candidates are African American — Ant Thornton for Lt. Governor and Jeremy Gay for Attorney General. We are committed to having a diverse party.”
Such diversity, Pearce said, is invaluable.
“More and more Hispanics and other minorities are now aligning with the values of the GOP — those of family, faith and freedom — and we are seeing more candidates running to promote these ideals and ideologies,” he said.
“You don’t have to do anything special to attract minorities,” Pearce added. “Our belief systems and common sense approach are drawing in candidates and voters from all walks of life.”
Egolf said the state House reflects the demographics of New Mexico because of Democrats. He charged Republicans also lack diversity of thought.
“When you look at the Republicans, unless you believe Donald Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen, unless you believe that the FBI is a rogue agency, unless you believe that abortion should be banned in all circumstances except the most egregious examples of crime or abuse, you don’t have a place in their party,” he said. “So, they can tout their candidates all they’d like, but they got a lot of catching up to do. But in another area where diversity matters, they’re not touting any progress because they simply haven’t made any.”