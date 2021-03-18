The central committee of the Republican Party of New Mexico will convene March 27 to nominate one of seven candidates to run in a June 1 special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Deb Haaland, the GOP announced Thursday.

A state lawmaker and a talk radio host are among the Republican candidates competing for the position.

The field of GOP contenders includes:

  • Eddy Aragon, CEO of the Rock of Talk radio station. 
  • State Sen. Mark Moores.
  • Michaela Chavez, who ran unsuccessfully for the District 13 state Senate seat last year.
  • Ronnie Lucero, a Navy veteran who lives in Albuquerque.
  • Elisa Martinez, who ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
  • Jared Vander Dussen, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 1st Congressional District House seat last year.
  • Tracy Trujillo of Questa. 

At least six Democrats also have expressed an interest in the seat: state Rep. Georgene Louis; Albuquerque attorney Randi McGinn; state Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero; state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez; state Rep. Melanie Stansbury; and Victor Reyes, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative director.

The Democratic state central committee will hold a virtual vote March 30 to choose its nominee.

Haaland, a Democrat, resigned from Congress after being confirmed as interior secretary earlier this week.

rodney carswell

The GOP will choose Trump; that's all they got.

