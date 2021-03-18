The central committee of the Republican Party of New Mexico will convene March 27 to nominate one of seven candidates to run in a June 1 special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Deb Haaland, the GOP announced Thursday.
A state lawmaker and a talk radio host are among the Republican candidates competing for the position.
The field of GOP contenders includes:
- Eddy Aragon, CEO of the Rock of Talk radio station.
- State Sen. Mark Moores.
- Michaela Chavez, who ran unsuccessfully for the District 13 state Senate seat last year.
- Ronnie Lucero, a Navy veteran who lives in Albuquerque.
- Elisa Martinez, who ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
- Jared Vander Dussen, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 1st Congressional District House seat last year.
- Tracy Trujillo of Questa.
At least six Democrats also have expressed an interest in the seat: state Rep. Georgene Louis; Albuquerque attorney Randi McGinn; state Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero; state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez; state Rep. Melanie Stansbury; and Victor Reyes, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's legislative director.
The Democratic state central committee will hold a virtual vote March 30 to choose its nominee.
Haaland, a Democrat, resigned from Congress after being confirmed as interior secretary earlier this week.
