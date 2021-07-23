The Republican Party of New Mexico is pushing back against proposed rules that would make the state's use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots permanent.
The state implemented drop boxes to make it easier for voters to cast ballots by mail in last year's presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when a record number of mail ballots were requested.
The move touched off a number of lawsuits by Republicans who claimed election officials could not secure the boxes, which would lead to ballot stuffing.
Although the lawsuits were dismissed or withdrawn, Republicans have continued to oppose the use of drop boxes.
"To add more drop box locations at college campuses, community centers, public buildings and other places creates more opportunities for fraud and other problems," the state Republican Party said in a statement Thursday following a public hearing on proposed rules regarding drop boxes.
"It is unlikely that video surveillance for these drop boxes will be adequately monitored as county clerks lack the resources for 24-hour monitoring of video cameras. This would result in open season for those who would harvest ballots and otherwise violate the law and the principle of one-person one-vote," GOP officials said.
At Thursday's hearing, Deputy Secretary of State Sharon Pino said drop boxes are locked and contain tamper-detection sensors. They also are monitored by video.
During an election, ballots placed in drop boxes are collected daily by election officials, who follow a strict chain of custody process.
"Because of the video monitoring and the tamper-proof nature of the container, it is one of the most secure ways for a voter to submit their absentee ballot," Pino said.
The proposed rules would ensure the uniformity and implementation of security measures for drop boxes statewide, she said.
Several residents who testified at Thursday's hearing expressed concern about drop boxes being misused.
"Is just one ballot being dropped off per person? There's no way to verify that," Leanna Derrick said. "I see that as a huge problem for New Mexico."
State lawmakers passed a law in 2019 allowing drop boxes to be installed outside polling places. Election officials have spent the past two years drafting rules regarding their use.
In October, the state GOP sued Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and the county clerks in Taos and Guadalupe counties, claiming they had failed to provide proper security for drop boxes.
A judge dismissed the lawsuit after Toulouse Oliver agreed to remind county clerks of guidelines for ensuring ballot drop boxes remained secure.
In December, former President Donald Trump's campaign filed a federal lawsuit alleging the use of drop boxes during the general election violated state law. The campaign later withdrew its lawsuit.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.