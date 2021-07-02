Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives followed through with drafting a petition seeking an extraordinary session to give lawmakers more say in how $1.75 billion in COVID-19 relief funds should be spent.
At issue is which branch of government — legislative or executive — has the authority to allocate federal funds, which has been a source of disagreement between some lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who asserts the power falls to the executive.
The petition would need three-fifths of support from each chamber, or 42 members of the House of Representatives and 25 senators.
"All 112 lawmakers will have until July 8, 2020 to indicate their support for this needed action to ensure public transparency and preserve the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of government," House Republicans said in a news release.
GOP leaders in the Senate issued a statement Friday saying they had met with the governor to discuss spending of the federal aid.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca and Republican Whip Craig Brandt said in the statement they have "some common agreement" with the governor on spending the funds. "Where we continue to disagree is how those funds can be legally appropriated.”
She declined their request for a special session, they said. “As such, we have no other option than to join the bipartisan effort to assert our constitutional role as an equal branch of government, and call ourselves into an Extraordinary Session."
