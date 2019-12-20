Democrats are incensed and calling on New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce to apologize after the party sent an email to supporters Friday morning urging them to help "change the complexion of our Congressional delegation."
All of New Mexico's U.S. representatives are people of color.
The email, sent by the state GOP, begins with a criticism of U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the highest-ranking Hispanic lawmaker in Congress, for voting Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump instead of working to "address poverty, child hunger and lack of healthcare in his home state of New Mexico."
It continues: "Rep. Lujan is simply unfit to serve in Washington. This is why we must work hard to change the complexion of our Congressional delegation."
New Mexico Republican Party spokesman Mike Curtis called uproar over the email "a misinterpretation" and said the party meant to express its wish to change the "complexion" of the Congressional delegation "from blue to red."
Curtis continued, "Everybody's making a big thing out of that word. They’re just misinterpreting it."
Luján responded with a statement sent by the New Mexico Democratic Party on Friday afternoon criticizing the GOP email and calling on Republican party operatives to refrain from such language in the future.
“As a Hispanic representative of a majority-minority state, I have a responsibility to speak out forcefully when racism and dog whistles are used to further political attacks against people who look like me," Luján said.
“New Mexico is represented by three people of color in the U.S. House of Representatives. There is no ambiguity in the meaning of that statement. This is right out of the playbook of Stephen Miller and is deeply offensive to all New Mexicans," he continued.
Luján called on the party "to forgo any future race-based attacks in political campaigns." Luján later said in a Tweet that the GOP email was "unambiguously racist."
In a follow-up email, Luján spokeswoman Lauren French said Pearce should apologize to "the people of New Mexico."
The state Democratic Party Chair Marg Elliston also called on Pearce to apologize in a separate statement issued by the party on Friday.
“The Republican Party of New Mexico seems to have missed the message that nearly a thousand New Mexicans sent when President Trump came to Albuquerque: hate has no place in our state or in our politics," Elliston said. "Instead, Republicans in New Mexico are following in the footsteps of President Trump, singling out people of color and using racist dog-whistles to attack our elected officials."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.