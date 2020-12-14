New Mexico has won a U.S. Supreme Court victory over Texas in a Pecos River water case, but State Engineer John D'Antonio said an even more critical matter — before the same court, against the same opponent — still looms in the coming year.
Though clearly pleased by the court's 8-0 decision Monday in favor of New Mexico, D'Antonio acknowledged the second case, which pits New Mexico and Colorado against Texas, could be critical for the future of the lower Rio Grande and the farmers who live there.
"The way I cast it this morning was that this one was sort of the appetizer," D'Antonio said. "The main course is coming, and that's the lower Rio Grande. We prevailed in the appetizer round. Let's see how we do in the main course."
That case is six years old and claims New Mexico farmers have illegally pumped groundwater in Southern New Mexico near Elephant Butte Dam that would otherwise end up in El Paso and West Texas.
D'Antonio said parties in the case have been filing motions in the case this fall, but also are involved with a court-appointed mediator, Judge Oliver W. Wanger of California. Both states met with Wanger on Monday.
"As the trial goes and the trial schedule that we work through all these motions on a parallel path, we're looking to see if there's an opportunity to settle the case also," D'Antonio said.
He added there are advantages to finding a settlement, both for the farmers in the Elephant Butte Irrigation District and farmers in the El Paso area.
"When you leave it to a court decision, there's winners and losers," he said. "There's probably a better solution … if we are able to negotiate a settlement."
On Monday, the Supreme Court said a river master overseeing the Pecos River compact between the two states correctly decided New Mexico should receive credit for floodwater it stored for Texas after Tropical Storm Odile dropped significant amounts of rainfall into the Pecos River Basin in 2014.
Some of the water had evaporated while in storage by the time Texas was ready to receive it, prompting that state to claim New Mexico failed to meet its obligations. The river master granted New Mexico delivery credits in 2018.
Texas challenged that decision and asked the Supreme Court to review the case.
"The question presented is straightforward: Under the Pecos River compact, does New Mexico receive delivery credit for the evaporated water even though that water was not delivered to Texas? The answer is yes," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in delivering the opinion of the court.
The Pecos River, which begins east of Santa Fe at the base of the Sangre de Cristos and runs through Eastern New Mexico, is used by irrigators and cities in both states and is the subject of a 1949 compact.
Critical to the case, Kavanaugh wrote, was an email between Texas' Pecos River commissioner, in which he asked his New Mexico counterpart to hold Texas' portion of the flow until it could be utilized at Red Bluff Reservoir on the Texas side of the border south of Carlsbad.
New Mexico agreed, but reminded Texas the water belonged to that state and would have been released downstream if not for the request.
New Mexico, Kavanaugh wrote, "also added (correctly as it turns out) the [e]vaporative losses … should be borne by Texas."
"The text … and the record evidence of the States' correspondence establish that New Mexico is entitled to delivery credit for the water that evaporated while New Mexico was storing the water at Texas' request," the justice wrote.
D'Antonio said New Mexico has a credit of about 166,000 acre-feet under the Pecos compact. That includes the 16,000 acre-feet that were in play in Monday's case.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Who does that? The nerve of someone to ask a favor, the favor is granted, and then sue the folks that granted the favor for the cost of granting the favor.
Sod off, Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.