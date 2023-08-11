New Mexico Gas Co. plans to file a request for a rate increase from state utility regulators in September, less than a year after the company’s most recent rate increase went into effect.

Filings with the Public Regulation Commission show the company has been granted an extension to submit an application for the rate increase by Sept. 15.

The new rates, if approved by the commission after a potential monthslong hearing, could go into effect in October 2024.

