New Mexico Gas Co. plans to file a request for a rate increase from state utility regulators in September, less than a year after the company’s most recent rate increase went into effect.
Filings with the Public Regulation Commission show the company has been granted an extension to submit an application for the rate increase by Sept. 15.
The new rates, if approved by the commission after a potential monthslong hearing, could go into effect in October 2024.
New Mexico Gas spokesman Tim Korte declined to provide details on the company’s yet-to-be-filed application, such as the amount it will request and what costs are driving the proposed increase, saying only that the company is “working on a rate case, and the details will be disclosed when it’s filed.”
The most recent rate hike from the natural gas utility went into effect in January. That increase raised residential gas bills by an average of $3 a month.
The gas company is also moving forward with plans for a controversial new liquefied natural gas storage facility that it says will save ratepayers money and improve reliability but that opponents view as an unnecessarily risky boondoggle.
The facility, which is planned for Rio Rancho, would cost about $180 million. Korte said that amount would not be recovered from ratepayers in the coming rate increase but would be added to gas bills after the facility becomes operable, potentially in 2027.
The facility would cost $3.13 per month on the average bill, and that price would decrease in coming years as it depreciates, according to the company’s application for the facility.
Korte said the plans came as a result of a commission directive for the company to explore ways to protect customers from the type of market volatility that cost New Mexico Gas ratepayers $107 million over one week in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri. Ratepayers with the gas utility will continue to pay for that price surge until December.
A commission proceeding to consider approval of the project is scheduled for the coming months. Groups such as Santa Fe-based environmental and economic justice group New Energy Economy, Western Resource Advocates and the state Attorney General’s Office have “intervened” in the case.
New Energy Economy, which has opposed the acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico by Connecticut-based Avangrid, opposes the New Mexico Gas project. Executive Director Mariel Nanasi said she doesn’t believe the company is accurately describing the risk the facility presents, including the risk of the gas catching on fire.
“If every single benefit were true, is the risk of an explosion and an inferno that travels up to 2 miles worth it?” she said. “I don’t think so.”
Nanasi pointed to recent explosions of liquid natural gas facilities elsewhere in the country that have killed people.
“The industry has a 40-year record of operating similar facilities for [liquid natural gas] storage,” Korte said. “All of the best practices from the last 40 years will be incorporated in the design and operation of the New Mexico [liquid natural gas] plant.”
Other intervenors have not weighed in on the project’s merits yet, saying they are still analyzing the company’s plans and the effect the facility could have on ratepayers.
As far as benefits to gas customers, Korte said the company mapped out the previous five years — while removing the costs associated with that data — and found the facility would save ratepayers more than the $3.12 it would cost.