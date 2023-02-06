The construction site of a New Mexico Gas pipeline along I-25 in 2020. While natural gas prices skyrocketed from the company last month, a representative says New Mexico customers are benefiting from their proximity to natural gas production.
Natural gas bills skyrocketed in January, leaving many residents in New Mexico with sticker shock and wondering what to expect for the rest of the winter.
Barbara Bentree of Santa Fe said she was confused about what caused the January increase, which was almost double the price of her bill the previous January.
Santa Fe resident Rick Tyner, writing to TheNew Mexican, showed his bill from New Mexico Gas, which has increased by 119% since January 2020.
The average residential bill from New Mexico Gas, which provides natural gas to more than a half-million customers throughout the state, was $188 in January, compared with an average bill of $121 in January 2022, a company spokesman wrote in an email.
Of the $67 difference, $61 — or more than 90% — was attributed to the cost of natural gas on the market, wrote New Mexico Gas spokesman Tim Korte wrote.
New Mexico Gas purchases the gas it provides to customers on the market, since the company does not own any production facilities, according to state regulation filings.
The company’s average 4.3% residential rate increase, which was approved by regulators in November 2022, went into effect in January 2023, but Korte wrote in an email the increase was only responsible for an average of $3.07 of the $67 difference.
“It’s all set by market forces,” Korte said Monday. “We don’t set the price. We purchase gas on commodities prices.”
The price of natural gas, which is sold by units called therms, was $1.13 in January, up from $0.64 one year before.
New Mexico Gas Vice President of Engineering, Gas Management and Technical Services Tom Bullard said the price would have been even higher — up to three times as much as in 2022 — if the company had not taken part in a hedging program last summer that works like an insurance policy for coming high winter prices.
Customers do benefit from proximity to natural gas production, Bullard said, because the company is positioned to choose from producers in either the San Juan or Permian basins, as well as avoiding the costs of transporting it long distances.
Still, he said, demand has increased for natural gas in recent years and driven up prices.
“The factors in the market that drive that are global, not just local,” Bullard said. “A lot of the gas that is produced at Permian is exported to Europe and Asia, and demand across the world will spike prices.”
Volatility in the natural gas market has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as supply constraints from Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Another part of New Mexico Gas customer’s bills is a payment on one expensive week in February 2021.
During Winter Storm Uri in 2021 — which knocked out services in many parts of Texas and drove up prices in the region to record highs — New Mexico Gas paid $107 million on natural gas for its customers during one week of February. The company had paid around the same amount of money for natural gas for the whole of 2020.
Instead of billing its customers for that week of historic prices, New Mexico Gas went to the Public Regulation Commission and requested to recover the expense over several years, ending in December 2023. Immediate recovery of those costs would have put some average residential bills into the thousands for one month, Bullard said.
The commission approved the company’s plan to recover the increased prices over several years, but it also requested New Mexico Gas evaluate potential measures to prevent such an incident from occurring again.
Bullard recommended customers enroll in the company’s budget billing program, which spreads the high winter costs over the rest of the year. He said about 30% of New Mexico Gas customers currently use the program.
“It makes a lot of sense for most customers, so you know what your bill is going to be on a monthly basis,” he said.
Bentree said seeing her high January bill reinforced the plans she already had to get rid of her appliances that use natural gas.
“We’re switching all of our appliances to electric, and we’re planning to buy an electric car,” she said. “I feel like all of these fossil fuels just realize the jig is up. We’re all going to solar and wind and it’s inevitable, and they’re trying to gouge as much as they can before that happens.”