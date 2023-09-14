New Mexico Gas Co. has released details regarding a rate increase the state's largest gas utility will formally request from state regulators this week.

The rate hike requested by the company would result in an 11% increase for the average residential customer, increasing average monthly heating bills by an estimated $6.70, the company said in a news release.

The new rates, if approved by Public Regulation Commission, could go into effect by October 2024.

