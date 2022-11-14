A rate increase for New Mexico Gas Co., the largest natural gas utility in the state, is headed to a vote by the state Public Regulation Commission after the agency's staff recommended approval late last week. 

The utility company also agreed to put on hold introducing a hydrogen blend to customers until safety studies can be presented for commission approval. 

The rate increase of 4.3 percent would add $2.67 to the average customer's monthly bill and bring $19.3 million more in revenue to the company. The change would occur in January 2023 if approved.

