New Mexico Gas Co. next year will ask the state Public Regulation Commission for the chance to raise rates in 2023.
The company released a statement Monday saying it needed the hike to recover rising operating costs and capital investments. Under the plan, New Mexico Gas said, the average residential customer would pay $5.63 more a month, a 9.1 percent increase on the average monthly bill.
That rate hike would take effect in January 2023. The company already has submitted the request to the five-member commission.
Much of the increase, the company said, would relate to investments in pipeline improvements, cybersecurity, maintenance, customer service, technology and initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas.
The request also would help cover hiring more staffers for customer service and a new walk-in service center in Albuquerque.
New Mexico Gas President Ryan Shell said in a news release: “Our objective is to serve our customers safely, reliably and efficiently. Meeting this objective requires ongoing investments to maintain our natural gas delivery systems and related infrastructure, and to ensure we meet customer expectations.”
The company expects the proposal to be taken up by the commission in the second half of 2022.
New Mexico Gas is the largest natural gas distribution utility company in the state. It provides service to 540,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and has more than 700 employees in 26 offices.
The company operates 12,300 miles of pipelines across the state. New Mexico Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., which is headquartered in Canada.
