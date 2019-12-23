The New Mexico Gas Company is asking a state commission that regulates state utilities to increase its rates by about $1.71 for the average residential gas bill, the company announced Monday.
The company is trying to raise an additional $13.23 million to recover capital investments made between September, 2017, and the end of 2021. Company executives expect an answer from the Public Regulation Commission by the fall of 2020, according to a press release from the company.
The rate increase — if approved by commissioners — would go into effect in January, 2021.
Even with the increase, gas bills the company would charge would still be "among the lowest in the region and have increased on average only 1.95 percent annually since 2009," company president Ryan Shell said in a statement.
If approved, the requested rate increase would be 4.2 percent more expensive than the current rate.
New Mexico Gas Co. is trying to recover investments made in the Santa Fe Mainline Project, a supplemental pipeline to the existing mainline from Bernalillo to Santa Fe. The company says it's meant to boost natural gas service reliability in north-central New Mexico.
The company also invested in a pipeline project in the Permian Basin, new telecommunication projects, investment in an Albuquerque headquarters building and "initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions," including compressed natural gas stations, solar power and pipeline repairs and replacements.
