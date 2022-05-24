Numerous organizations announced they reached an agreement late last week with New Mexico Gas Co. on customer rates and other factors.
The groups said New Mexico Gas has agreed, among other things, to reduce its proposed rate increase, drop a pilot project involving hydrogen blending with natural gas and analyze options for using electric vehicles in its fleet.
A New Mexico Gas spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the agreement had been reached. He said the state Public Regulation Commission still must approve the agreement.
New Mexico Gas initially proposed raising $40.7 million through customer rate hikes, resulting in a 9.1 percent increase in the average customer's bill. That was reduced to $19.3 million and an average residential customer increase of 4.3 percent, the agreement says. The rates would go into effect next year.
Sara Gersen, an Earthjustice attorney representing the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, said the agreement directed the focus toward the key elements of clean energy. “In the settlement, the company agreed to conduct additional analysis before using hydrogen in its distribution system," she said in a statement.
"Without the distraction of this hydrogen pilot project, New Mexico’s leaders should tackle climate and air pollution by helping customers upgrade to zero-emission electric appliances and quit burning fossil fuels in their homes and businesses,” Gersen's statement added.
Included among the entities and organizations that worked with New Mexico Gas on the agreement were the Public Regulation Commission’s utility staff, the Attorney General's Office, the New Mexico Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance, Western Resource Advocates, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, New Energy Economy and the county of Los Alamos.
The agreement says the compromise provides benefits to the company and its customers, provides "fair, just and reasonable rates" and is in the public's interest.