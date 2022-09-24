Months after monsoon rains began to douse the last embers of the worst wildfire season in New Mexico's recorded history, life is returning to charred forests.

Some residents who have encountered wildlife, including bears, have expressed concerns about whether increased habitat loss from the massive fires, as well as prolonged drought and an ongoing trend of development encroaching on forest lands, would send more bears into streets and neighborhoods as they forage for food ahead of winter. That is especially true of bears displaced by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that destroyed more than 340,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this year.

Wildlife experts say they don't expect to see a rise in bear encounters.

