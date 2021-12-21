The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government announced Shannon Kunkel will take over as executive director next month following the retirement of Melanie Majors.
The organization, which aims to defend transparency and open records laws like the state's Inspection of Public Records Act and Open Meetings Act, announced the board of directors hired Kunkel in a news release Tuesday.
Kunkel, 38, most recently coordinated fundraisers and ran social media efforts as a contractor for voting rights organization Common Cause in Albuquerque. Before that, she worked in marketing for Roadrunner Food Bank and the Albuquerque Publishing Company.
She graduated from University of New Mexico in 2008 after studying journalism and marketing.
Kunkel said the foundation's focus on transparency is "near and dear" to her heart.
"Protecting the public's right to know is really important to me," she said. "I feel without an informed electorate, we really don't have a democracy."
Kunkel hopes to grow membership and ramp up fundraising efforts so the foundation can hire a full-time attorney to tackle transparency issues statewide.
"It would dramatically improve our capacity," she said.
Majors, also an adjunct professor at UNM and owner of public relations firm the Majors Company, announced her retirement in October after serving as executive director for nearly four years. Her last day is Dec. 31.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.