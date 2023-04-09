202304xx nm foster teens runaway.jpg

Officers detain a 17-year-old foster girl after she attacked an officer who chased her down. She was charged with battery and interfering with a police officer.

 Body camera footage via ProPublica and Searchlight New Mexico

Near the pumps of a gas station in Las Cruces, a teenager in foster care sat in the back of a squad car, sobbing and gasping for air. Her hands were cuffed and her legs were bound in a “wrap restraint” to prevent her from thrashing about. A protective foam helmet covered her head.

The police had been called to find her after she ran away from a nearby youth homeless shelter, where she had been placed by the state child welfare agency.

It was at least the 16th time in six months that staff at shelters had called 911 about the girl, including five calls for suicide attempts or threats. This time, police caught up with her and another runaway foster child at the gas station.

202304xx nm foster teens taser.jpg

A frame from police body camera video, blurred by police, shows an officer threatening to use his stun gun on a handcuffed foster girl because she was struggling as paramedics and another officer held her down. The girl, who was not tased, was charged with several offenses including assault of an officer and destruction of property.
202304xx nm foster teens gurney.jpg

A deputy’s body camera video, blurred by the sheriff’s department, shows a foster child restrained on a gurney after he tried to run when deputies told him he would be taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. It was at least the fifth time in 11 days law enforcement had responded to calls about him.
202304xx nm foster teens gas station.jpg

A teenage foster girl lies in a squad car after officers put her in a “wrap restraint” to prevent her from thrashing around.
202304xx nm foster teens glass.png

A frame from a police body camera video showing damage, including a broken glass door, caused by a 15-year-old at a shelter in Santa Fe.
202304xx nm foster teens field.png

A frame from another officer’s body camera video in New Mexico during the boy’s arrest in a nearby field.

