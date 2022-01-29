A New Mexico forestry institute will oversee creating a national database to gauge how well methods such as prescribed burns and tree thinning prevent wildfires and improve forests' health.
To assist in the endeavor, the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute at Highlands University will tap $20 million in federal money that's going to its parent, the Southwest Ecological Restoration Institutes, or SWERI.
The New Mexico institute is one of three that make up SWERI.
SWERI's allocation is part of the $5.4 billion in the federal infrastructure package aimed at wildfire mitigation and forest restoration. It will receive the money over five years.
The purpose of the database is to give congressional leaders a tool to examine how well various treatments work to curb wildfires, said Alan Barton, director of the New Mexico institute.
"Thinning, the reducing of fuel loads, prescribed burns — they want really more scientific evidence of the effectiveness of those," Barton said.
Federal officials chose New Mexico's database as a hub because it's user-friendly and they want all states to plug into it for this national mapping effort, Barton said.
A key part of determining how well the treatments work is knowing where they've been done, where they're ongoing and where they're planned, Barton said, adding that's how the database would be useful.
"The research question is, what types of treatments are most effective under what conditions?" he said.
That involves collecting data on the forests, such as landscape, soils, vegetation and the size of trees, to get an idea of how best to slow a wildfire that ignites in a particular area, Barton said.
It will be a huge undertaking to do this nationwide because every state is different in how it manages forests and the composition of federal, state and private forestlands, Barton said.
One of the most difficult tasks will be gleaning data from private landowners, he said. For that reason, Congress will expect thorough information on federal and state forests but probably will allow leeway on private lands, he said.
Getting all the data from states to work in one database will be the technical challenge, he added.
Barton said SWERI's other two entities — the Ecological Restoration Institute in Arizona and the Colorado Forest Restoration Institute in Colorado — will help with the research.
The database now maps over 50,000 treatment projects across New Mexico and southern Colorado, according to Katie Withnall, a geographic information system specialist with the New Mexico institute.
The information comes from federal and state agencies, cities and tribes — and when put together it provides the modeling for predicting wildfire risks, Withnall said in a statement.
Barton said they'll probably create the national database piece by piece, starting with the neighboring states, then all the Western states, then fan out eastward.
"Hopefully by five years, we'll have the whole database done," he said.
