Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an agreement Thursday with the chief of the U.S. Forest Service to help state and federal officials better plan and work together to manage wildfires and other key forest issues.
The “shared stewardship” agreement will help the state have a greater role in decision-making and management practices regarding its national forests so it can better coordinate with federal officials in trying to prevent forest fires, droughts and invasive species, Lujan Grisham said.
“Our tendency has been to focus on our authority and our independence and our disagreements, which means you never solve them,” Lujan Grisham told reporters after a signing ceremony at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Santa Fe. “We’re now going to plan collectively and our relationship building and respect will open the door to ideas that we have yet to even uncover.”
The agreement is part of a broader effort by the Forest Service to boost collaboration with states on forest management. New Mexico became the ninth state to sign such a stewardship agreement, Forest Service spokesman Shayne Martin said.
The announcement comes after a U.S. District Court in Arizona issued an injunction barring timber companies from New Mexico’s five national forests in order to protect the threatened Mexican spotted owl. Last month, a judge modified that injunction to allow companies to resume most timber projects so long as they’re not within protected owl territory.
At Thursday’s event, Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said the state and her agency have already been collaborating on forest issues. The state has provided funding for around 36,000 acres of forest restoration treatments since 2014, including 23,000 acres on national forest land, the Forest Service said.
“The signing of this agreement builds upon years of collaboration between the state of New Mexico and USDA Forest Service,” Christiansen said. “Today we have a new framework for setting priorities together and combining resources to achieve healthier forests for the people of New Mexico.”
Christiansen pointed out that the agreement doesn’t prescribe any particular actions or projects, and it doesn’t call for any specific financial commitments. However, the cooperation the pact calls for could potentially lead to changes in how officials approach specific issues, such as the timing of prescribed burns.
“My expectation is that the Forest Service is going to be open to every single partnership that we think makes a difference to lower risk and improve health,” Lujan Grisham said.
The governor added that the agreement will give the state more predictability about how to manage risks related to the state’s forests.
“It changes the landscape — pardon the pun — in the way we work together forever,” she said.
