Tax day for New Mexico will be May 17 to match the IRS' delay from the traditional April 15 due date announced Wednesday.
The New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue announced Thursday afternoon the extension for filing and paying 2020 New Mexico personal income taxes.
“As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to look for reasonable ways to make it easier for New Mexicans to meet their tax obligations,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a news release. “We also are working as hard as we can to get refunds into taxpayers’ hands as quickly as possible.”
The Taxation and Revenue Department already has processed more than 359,000 returns claiming refunds and paid nearly $200 million in refunds to New Mexico taxpayers.
The IRS also said no federal tax is due on the first $10,200 in unemployment compensation paid in 2020 for taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income below $150,000. Taxpayers can consult the updated instructions and the Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Worksheet to figure the exclusion and the amount to enter on Schedule 1, lines 7 and 8.
New Mexico state income tax uses the federal adjusted gross income, which would include the $10,200 reduced taxable income if taxpayers used the federal exclusion worksheet. This was part of the American Rescue Plan enacted March 11.
Taxpayers who already filed returns may have to file amended state and federal returns to claim the taxes paid for the excluded unemployment income, state officials said.
