Greg Gilder’s livelihood depends almost entirely on the Fourth of July.
He owns Wholesale Fireworks in Moriarty, one of a handful of shops open year-round in New Mexico that carry fireworks that cannot be found at your local Walmart.
His family has been in the business since the late 1950s, and Gilder has been selling roman candles and aerial shells for as long as he can remember.
But in the weeks leading up to Independence Day, his shelves aren’t as well-stocked as they normally would be.
Across New Mexico, firework vendors are grappling with a dramatic rise in shipping costs and widespread supply shortages caused by the pandemic. The lack of merchandise has put a strain on merchants like Gilder who depend on the holiday to finish the year in the black.
Earlier this year, Gilder got word from his suppliers in China that prices for shipping crates were going up. In some cases, the cost to import pyrotechnics had risen as much as 400 percent, he said.
“Everybody in the fireworks industry is dealing with it,” said Gilder, who usually imports seven or eight crates of fireworks a year.
The 48-foot-long containers arrive at U.S. ports and make their way across the country via rail. Last week, Gilder was still waiting on two crates that were supposed to arrive from China.
“We don’t know when they will be here,” he said.
In addition to a supply shortage, severe drought conditions have led to calls for a statewide fireworks ban. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has encouraged cities and counties to consider banning fireworks because the fire danger is so high.
In Santa Fe, officials plan to hold a Fourth of July fireworks show, but the City Council has passed a ban through Aug. 10 to discourage residents from setting off firecrackers in their backyard. The Navajo Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation have also banned the use of fireworks.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, almost the entire state is in severe drought, with many counties, such as Santa Fe, experiencing exceptional drought.
“Given current conditions across New Mexico, any spark, any ignition source could cause a wildfire,” said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe National Forest.
Some Santa Fe residents said they would not be setting off fireworks this year.
“I feel for the small [firework] businesses,” said Allen Grace, “but I worry more about drought.”
While Gilder’s store operates year-round, smaller vendors don’t open until a few weeks before the Fourth of July. Firework stands along the highway have temporary licenses that often expire the day after the holiday. The types of fireworks that can be sold differ from county to county.
Gilder was born into the business. His father, Raymond Lee Gilder, hauled fireworks for Atlas Enterprises from 1958-62. Two years later, he bought Plains Wholesale Fireworks, which distributed fireworks throughout Eastern New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle.
In 1977, the family bought a fireworks manufacturing plant in Roswell. At its height, it employed between 140 and 200 workers. The plant closed in 2004.
Greg Gilder said last year was one of the most profitable he has ever had.
“Everyone was shut in all spring. They were looking for something to do,” he said.
He hopes business will pick up this year, and the shipping issues with China will eventually ease.
“I hope it does [increase],” he said. “We’re trying to get ready for it. Business is creeping up steadily today.”
