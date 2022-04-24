From a camper at Storrie Lake outside Las Vegas, N.M., Santana Gomez spoke in disbelief Sunday about his family losing 200 cattle and seven homes when the Calf Canyon Fire swept through their Rociada ranch.
Gomez and his family evacuated Friday. On Saturday, they learned about the destruction of the 4,000-acre, seventh-generation ranch in San Miguel County after seeing a video posted by a firefighter on Facebook.
“I pretty much dropped to my knees and cried,” the 21-year-old said. “That’s my whole entire life. That ranch has turned me into who I am today.”
As of Sunday, officials did not know how many structures were lost due to the 54,000-acre Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire in San Miguel and Mora counties.
“Once we can safely escort personnel, hopefully within the next day or two, we can do assessments of structure damages,” said Michael Johnson, fire information officer. “We still have a lot of active fire on the ground.”
After the Hermits Peak Fire broke out on April 6, Gomez and his grandfather, Jerry Gomez, moved the 200 head of cattle to Maxwell and evacuated. They brought the cattle back about a week later.
Early Friday morning, the Calf Canyon Fire forced the family to evacuate again without time to move the cattle, four horses and heavy equipment for Jerry Gomez’s business, Lone Pine Excavation.
“We didn’t have time to get nothing,” Santana Gomez said. “My family lost everything we ever worked for. Everything is gone.”
He added: “I told my family as long as we have each other, we can always rebuild. I would love to regrow the ranch again.”
A little over 2½ years ago, Sonya Berg lost her college sweetheart husband, Adam, to cancer. Now the Calf Canyon Fire has destroyed their retirement home off N.M. 94 in Rociada.
Learning about the loss of her home on Saturday evening left Berg feeling “numb.”
“Until I go and see it, I don’t think it will really sink in,” the 79-year-old said.
Berg got away with only the clothing on her back.
On Friday morning, she traveled to Santa Fe for a medical appointment and learned about the evacuation around midafternoon. A neighbor rescued Berg’s dog from inside the home, and when she arrived within miles of her home, authorities would not let her drive there.
“I asked for 30 minutes and they said, ‘No ma’am. It’s too dangerous,’ ” Berg said.
She drove into Las Vegas to stay with a friend.
“I think both of my sons will come to be with me when the officials give the OK [to return to the home],” she said. “We will then start to make a plan.”
In nearby Cañoncito, the fire destroyed Vicki and Daniel Joslin’s 12-year-old home and two barns; they estimate their loss to be $600,000 to $700,000 and said they have insurance. They also lost tools, woodworking equipment and a 1965 Honda Trail 90 motorcycle, which was the first of its model to be imported to the United States.
Like many of their neighbors, the Joslins evacuated for the Hermits Peak Fire, which started on April 6. After seven days, they returned the day after Easter and left again around midnight Thursday for the Calf Canyon Fire mandatory evacuation.
They learned about losing their home two hours before the scheduled grand opening of their new business, ReRuns on Railroad — a women’s consignment clothing store in Las Vegas. They still opened.
“The store was ready, and we wanted to do it for the people of Las Vegas,” said Vicki Joslin, 65. “It felt like it would be a positive thing in light of the news we received.”
A firefighter for a local volunteer department, Daniel Joslin, 68, has since returned to their home site.
“It’s a total loss,” he said. “It looks like an apocalypse.”
He said the community support has been “incredible.”
“I grew up here and went through high school,” Daniel Joslin said. “It was unbelievable, the support from the community. It was very comforting yesterday.”
The couple are staying in a camper parked at their business.
Kayt Peck, 68, also lost her home in Rociada, but her horse survived. She had transported the horse to a friend’s home for the Hermits Peak Fire, where it remains. Peck learned about the loss of her home Saturday.
“It’s sad,” she said. “You feel unearthed. The ground has been taken out from under your feet.”
Peck, a writer and grant consultant, estimates her home was worth $110,000. She had insurance, but that will not replace the lost photographs and her mother’s music box.
The fire spared the Rociada home and outbuildings where Susan Ammerman and her husband, Bart Ellison, own Stonefield Sheep and raise registered Navajo-Churros.
“We are still at risk from another fire patch just across Highway 94,” Ammerman said Sunday. “We’re still holding our breaths.”
The couple removed furniture, sheep records, computers, photography files, two cameras, medications and a few craft supplies before heading to their second home in Santa Fe.
“This was an incredibly fast-moving fire,” Ammerman said. “Our response began before an actual evacuation notice. We wouldn’t have known by then because the internet failed.”
Evacuation locations include Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas, the Taos Convention Center and Peñasco School Gym. Vouchers are available through HELPNM Emergency Assistance Support in partnership with New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services. For the Calf Canyon Fire, staff can assist people from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Middle, 1236 Fifth St., Las Vegas.
The American Red Cross is taking donations for dog and cat food, diapers, laundry soap, shampoo, cereal and dish soap.