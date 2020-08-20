Frefighters and resources from several New Mexico departments are headed to California to assist in battling blazes in that state.
The state Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Los Alamos, Angel Fire and Corrales fire departments are sending resources, including five engines and 17 people.
The contingent is organized by the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
"California needs our help and New Mexico stands ready to provide resources to our sister state during this critical time," department Secretary Bianca Ortiz Wertheim said.
California made a request for firefighting support after declaring a state of emergency. Fires in Northern California have ripped through more than 350,000 acres.
¡Vayos con dios, compadres y amigos!
Stay safe, return soon, and know that you are placing stars in heaven doing this work.
All the best to you, thank you.
