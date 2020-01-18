From the air, an Australian wildfire looks similar to one in New Mexico — until you keep flying.
Then you can see the blaze is one of thousands that have scorched forests across the continent, said a New Mexico firefighter who just returned from Australia.
"The fire is very visible on any flight you may take across Australia," said Chris Niccoli, a fire operations manager at the U.S. Forest Service's Southwestern Region. "It's way more than you would see in a fire here. It's just over a very large landscape."
A smokejumper who grew up in Albuquerque, Niccoli helped coordinate communications and firefighting efforts between Australian and U.S. agencies from mid-December until he departed Monday.
Niccoli is one of four New Mexico firefighters who have been sent to Australia so far to help battle devastating, monthslong wildfires. So far, he said, the Forest Service and Interior Department have sent 159 firefighters to Australia and plan to send at least 75 more.
A 20-person team made up of firefighters from New Mexico and Arizona is set to be deployed Wednesday to Australia, Forest Service spokesman Ivan Knudsen said. It's unknown how many of the team are from New Mexico, he added.
Since starting in September, Australian wildfires have killed 25 people, charred 12.4 million acres and destroyed about 2,000 homes, the Associated Press has reported. Researchers estimate hundreds of millions of animals have died.
The infernos have prompted the first deployment of U.S. firefighters to Australia since 2010.
"There's no doubt that what's happening in Australia is unprecedented," Niccoli said.
Niccoli said one key difference between the countries' firefighters is that Australia's are mostly trained volunteers. For instance, New South Wales has 70,000 volunteer firefighters and only 650 who are paid, he said. That speaks to the Australians' commitment to public service, he added.
"The Australians have a great sense of community," Niccoli said. "They make themselves available and do their part. I think that's something we could learn from in the U.S."
These volunteer firefighters are seasoned and proficient, he said.
"They're still, in my opinion, professional firefighters," Niccoli said. "They still do a great job."
They work 12-hour shifts for five days with one day off, then another five-day rotation with two days off, Niccoli said. In contrast, many U.S. firefighters work 16-hour days for two weeks.
The shorter shifts are set up so Australia's volunteers don't have to spend too much time away from their regular paid jobs, Niccoli said.
Australia conducts some parts of its fire operations differently from the United States, such as using vehicles to transport personnel rather than flying them to sites, Niccoli said.
The countries also use many of the same techniques and share the same zeal to extinguish deadly fires.
"At the end of the day, fire on the landscape is fire on the landscape," Niccoli said.
