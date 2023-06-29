State regulators have imposed a $40.3 million fine on a Texas oil company for what they called egregious violations that included excessive emissions and unlawful flaring.

The state Environment and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources departments took separate enforcement actions against Austin, Texas-based Ameredev for alleged breaches of state rules and permitting requirements.

The Environment Department found the company released excessive amounts of five air pollutants from as many facilities in Lea County. 

