Attorney General Hector Balderas on Friday announced his office has filed a misdemeanor against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump, accusing him of violating the state Campaign Reporting Act.
Griffin was ordered by Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to register his organization as a political action committee. Cowboys for Trump challenged the law, but in February, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the challenge.
Balderas said in a news release Griffin still has not complied with the secretary of state's order or an order from the First Judicial District Court to register the group, file required reports and pay a fine.
“We live in a nation that ensures that no elected official is above the law,” Balderas said in a statement. “Citizens have the right to expect reporting and disclosure transparency from all elected officials.”
Griffin is set to go to trial next week in Washington, D.C., on a charge related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
He also has announced he will not run for reelection to his commission seat.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.