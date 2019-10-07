The New Mexico Land Office said Monday it will fight efforts by the late Jeffrey Epstein’s company to challenge Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s decision to cancel grazing permits around Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County.
“Commissioner Garcia Richard stands by the decision to terminate the business relationship with Epstein and his enterprises,” Ari Biernoff, general counsel for the Land Office, said in a news release. “The leases that she inherited with Cypress, a shell company, should have never been awarded in the first place. The State Attorney General also determined these leases were improper and should be cancelled.”
Epstein’s Cypress Inc. last week filed a petition in state District Court that claims the land commissioner’s action violated state law. The company also requested a court order to prevent termination of the land leases. Cypress held two grazing leases totaling about 1,200 acres of land adjacent to his massive property north of Stanley.
Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of trafficking and sexually abusing more than a dozen women when they were teens, committed suicide in a New York jail cell Aug. 10. He had been arrested on charges of sex crimes about a month earlier.
At the time of his death, the criminal counts against him did not include any allegations stemming from incidents at Zorro Ranch or elsewhere in New Mexico.
But two women have said in civil lawsuits they were raped at Zorro Ranch — and the New York Times reported in July that Epstein had told scientists and others he wanted to use the property as a “baby ranch,” where he would impregnate women and spread his DNA.
He also had homes in Florida, New York, the Virgin Islands and Paris.
“After everything that’s occurred, it’s unfortunate that the Epstein estate would waste state resources that instead should be going to New Mexico schoolkids,” Biernoff said. “We look forward to defending the commissioner’s decisive action in court, and exposing to the court and the public the full extent of the Epstein enterprises’ misconduct.”
