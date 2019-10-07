New Mexico fights Epstein company on grazing leases

The New Mexico Land Office said Monday it will fight a challenge by a corporation owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein, which is contesting Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s decision to cancel grazing permits around Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County.
Cypress Inc., which is linked to the estate of the politically connected sex offender, last week filed a petition in state District Court that claims the land commissioner’s action violated state law. The company also requested a court order to prevent termination of the land leases. Cypress has held two grazing leases totaling about 1,200 acres of land adjacent to Epstein’s extensive property north of Stanley.
“Commissioner Garcia Richard stands by the decision to terminate the business relationship with Epstein and his enterprises,” Ari Biernoff, general counsel for the Land Office, said in a news release. “The leases that she inherited with Cypress, a shell company, should have never been awarded in the first place. The State Attorney General also determined these leases were improper and should be cancelled.”
Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of trafficking and sexually abusing more than a dozen women when they were teens, committed suicide in a New York jail cell Aug. 10. He had been arrested about a month earlier on sex crime charges.
At the time of his death, the criminal counts against him did not include any allegations stemming from alleged incidents at Zorro Ranch or elsewhere in New Mexico.
But two women have said in civil lawsuits they were raped at Zorro Ranch, and the New York Times reported in July that Epstein had told scientists and others he wanted to use the property as a “baby ranch,” where he would impregnate women and spread his DNA.
Epstein also had residences in Florida, New York, the Virgin Islands and Paris.
“After everything that’s occurred, it’s unfortunate that the Epstein estate would waste state resources that instead should be going to New Mexico schoolkids,” Biernoff said. “We look forward to defending the commissioner’s decisive action in court, and exposing to the court and the public the full extent of the Epstein enterprises’ misconduct.”
Epstein’s leases of the Santa Fe County land go back to the early 1990s, shortly after Epstein purchased his ranch from the family of former New Mexico Gov. Bruce King.
Cattle ranching never was a major source of income for Epstein. According to Land Office documents released in July, in September 2006, Cypress Inc. had only 47 Angus-cross cows plus two bulls. A Land Official official said at the time that the livestock belonged to a ranch employee. By October 2011, the number of cows went down to 39, but Cypress still had two bulls.
Both leases were renewed in 2016 and had been set to expire in 2021 before Garcia Richard cancelled them last month.