After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods.

Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm.

Documents obtained by The New Mexican show the department neglected to purchase the software that makes the sirens operational, rendering them useless.

