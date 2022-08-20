After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods.
Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm.
Documents obtained by The New Mexican show the department neglected to purchase the software that makes the sirens operational, rendering them useless.
The department says the vendor, Boston-based Acoustic Technology Inc., failed to make the state aware of the need to buy the central control unit when it bought the sirens.
“It was discovered when the vendor was actually in state putting [the sirens] together for us so we could use them,” Kelly Hamilton, the department’s deputy secretary, said Thursday.
“We received them pretty rapidly once they were ordered,” he said. “The vendor came out, put them together and then said, ‘Oh, we forgot to tell you you need this part, too, to make them work.’ ”
Asked whether the department felt blindsided, Hamilton said, “Absolutely.”
The sirens cost $437,479.12, Kelly wrote in an email Friday, and the additional computer equipment to operate them cost $73,173.30.
A spokesman for the company did not return a message seeking comment.
Whether the sirens would have made a difference when flash floods swept up and killed three people in Tecolote Canyon northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., last month is “difficult to say,” Hamilton said.
“Let’s say the sirens [are] operational, but there’s all these other factors,” he said. “Did they have the radio in the car to where maybe they wouldn’t have heard it? Would the siren, because of the cloud cover, the moisture coming in, the humidity in the area before it rains, would it have changed the sound of the siren or the distance the siren would carry? It’s just impossible to say, just impossible, and that [fatal incident] is so sad.”
Authorities said Jimmy Chris Cummings and his wife, Linda Jane, both 62, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, died when they were swept away by fast-moving floodwaters.
Hamilton said the sirens are only meant to provide a supplemental warning and that residents should take necessary precautions.
“Individuals living in these areas right now need to be extremely aware of their surroundings, including their proximity to creek beds and arroyos.
Flash floods sometimes occur with no notice,” he wrote in an email. “In this case, there was almost no precipitation happening at the location of the three individuals when an enormous amount of water came through a nearby creek bed.”
The department, under an emergency procurement order, purchased the so-called React 5000 system needed to activate the sirens last month.
“Without the system, the speaker stations cannot be used, which would inhibit their operations during emergency situations that may occur during 2022 monsoon season,” George Ecklund, the agency’s chief procurement officer, wrote on the form. “This would affect the functioning of government and the health and safety of New Mexico’s citizens if an emergency occurred and the sirens could not be put into use during that time.”
While the paperwork was approved, the department is still waiting for the system to arrive.
“There appears to be difficulty in getting those SIM cards and those components that drive that activation system for the sirens,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he didn’t know when the sirens would be operational.
“I’m hesitant to say, ‘Within two weeks we’ll have them up and running,’ because we have a vendor out of state having trouble getting the necessary parts, shipping, all those factors that we can’t control,” he said. “What I can say is I know that daily, the person in charge of this calls and says, ‘C’mon. We need them. We need them. We need them. When can we get them?’ So it’s being managed daily. It’s at the top of his list.”
Meanwhile, residents affected by flash flooding have other warning tools at their disposal.
“In conjunction with those sirens, the National Weather Service has helped us get their portable alert radios in the hands of residents, and we’ve distributed over 1,000 of those radios,” Hamilton said, adding the radio system is checked weekly “and has been performing amazingly.”
Still, Hamilton said residents need to be on guard at all times.
“When you get into that rough topography and those high hills, those radio signals will only go so far,” he said. “It’s really easy to say, ‘Put a tower in the area and it’ll solve everything.’ But that just doesn’t always work.”
Hamilton said the aftermath of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is unlike any he’s seen in the past.
“I’ve experienced a lot of wildfires in my years,” he said. “I’ve never experienced a wildfire of this magnitude that does such destruction. … For the areas hit hardest by this and the watershed damage, it changes everything. Where you thought water used to flow, it doesn’t flow. It flows somewhere else. So when you build your house and you thought you were free of flooding, everything changes after that fire. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Though he doesn’t have a timeline, Hamilton said he’s confident the additional components to make the sirens operational will arrive in New Mexico before the monsoon ends.
“It was a brilliant idea,” he said, referring to the outdoor alert system. “We’ve never used speaker sirens before and, you know, it’s a learning curve for us as well.”