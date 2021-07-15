A hearing officer for the State Ethics Commission has dismissed the third and final conflict of interest complaint against House Speaker Brian Egolf.
In his nine-page ruling, James Starzynski wrote Sandra Price, a former judge, failed to provide any details to prove Egolf, a Democrat from Santa Fe who works as an attorney, gained from introducing and supporting a civil rights act that could benefit his business.
At the heart of Price's complaint was whether Egolf failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest when he pushed for passage of the bill, which now allows residents to sue governmental agencies if they feel their civil rights have been violated.
Price's complaint once again shed light on the issue of whether New Mexico's 112 legislators, who do not get paid other than per diem and travel expenses, may stand to gain by supporting legislation that benefits the industries in which they work.
Starzynski touched on this in his ruling, writing "no one reasonably expects that virtually every legislator would need to declare conflicts of interest with respect to virtually all proposed legislation."
Egolf in a phone interview praised Starzynski's decision.
"From the beginning, I thought this was something that ultimately attempted to distract me from doing the work of the people and deter me from bringing forth legislation that will finally make our state Bill of Rights an enforceable document in state court," he said.
In an email, Price wrote Egolf and members of his law firm "will financially benefit from the passage of the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. Brian Egolf sponsored, argued for and voted on this bill. It is concerning this action by the Speaker of the House, one of the most powerful politicians in our state, is not seen for what it is — a conflict and therefore unethical."
Price filed three complaints with the ethics commission earlier this year. Two were dismissed by the commission in April. The commission referred the third to Starzynski for review and an opinion.
Price, Starzynski wrote, must have "actual knowledge of the alleged ethics violation" and must "set forth in detail the specific charges against [Egolf] and the factual allegations that support the charges."
While Price could not be expected to investigate every possible conflict-of-interest situation to prove Egolf's practice could financially benefit, the ethics commission could act only if she specified instances of potential conflict, Starzynski wrote.
She did not do that, he wrote, and thus he dismissed the complaint.
