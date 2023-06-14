020722XGR_1.JPG

Julia Bernal, with Pueblo Action Alliance, speaks in 2022 during a protest against Senate Bill 194 and House Bill 227, the Hydrogen Hub Act, outside the state Capitol. Pueblo Action Alliance is one the Indigenous and environmental organizations in a coalition that sent a letter this week to energy leaders in President Joe Biden's administration, asking them to reject plans to develop an interstate hydrogen energy hub favored by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

A New Mexico coalition of Indigenous and environmental organizations sent a letter this week to energy leaders in President Joe Biden's administration, asking them to reject plans to develop an interstate hydrogen energy hub favored by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In the Tuesday letter to Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations Director David Crane, the group urged rejection of the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub application submitted by leaders of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

The New Mexico No False Solutions Coalition wrote the project would "devastate public health, clean air, Indigenous sacred places and the climate, and does not have the support of communities in New Mexico who would be the most impacted by the proposal, particularly poor and people of color who already experience cumulative impacts on their health, environment, social and economic wellbeing."

