The state Environment Department has issued a formal administrative complaint against the film company behind actor-producer Alec Baldwin's Rust movie production.

The department filed the complaint after the Rust company appealed the department's April citation that imposed the most severe workplace violation and a maximum fine of nearly $137,000 following an investigation into the October shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, said Matthew Maez, a spokesman for the New Mexico Environment Department.

He said Rust producers have 15 days to respond to the complaint, after which time the Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission will schedule a hearing.

