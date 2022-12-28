Ed Crawford fishes from an exposed bit of land at Elephant Butte Reservoir that appeared due to receding water levels. Officials at the regional irrigation district learned at their November board meeting federal managers made an unauthorized water release of 32,500 acre-feet from the reservoir in 2011.
For New Mexico, it came in the form of hefty water credit that shaved off a quarter of the debt the state owes Texas under the 75-year-old Rio Grande Compact, the agreement governing how those two states and Colorado share water from the Rio Grande.
New Mexico and other Western states are struggling with a 23-year drought, and little relief is expected amid a changing climate and the third consecutive La Niña weather pattern making winter drier than normal.
Officials at the regional irrigation district learned at their November board meeting the state would receive a credit of 32,500 acre-feet of water — roughly 10.6 billion gallons — because federal managers made an unauthorized water release from Elephant Butte Reservoir in 2011.
"That was not something we expected to hear in our board meeting," said Jason Casuga, chief executive of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.
The credit should reduce the amount New Mexico owes Texas to just under 100,000 acre-feet, or about 32.6 billion gallons, the lowest it has been in two years, Casuga said.
He called this his best estimate, noting the official figures for the year won't be available for a couple weeks.
Without this credit, the state would have ended 2022 at about where it was in the spring, with 127,000 acre-feet of water debt.
Casuga said having a chunk of the debt dissolved eases the pressure somewhat to push water downstream to Elephant Butte.
Officials at the Interstate Stream Commission, which informed the irrigation board of the windfall, weren't available Wednesday to explain how the unauthorized release was discovered and why it took 11 years to uncover it.
Hannah Riseley-White, the commission's deputy director, told board members this is a one-time boost and to not expect any more, according to the meeting's minutes.
Riseley-White was asked whether the credit, which is a tabulation on paper, could be converted to actual water in the summer. She replied "no," explaining the water-sharing agreement wouldn't allow it.
The hearty 2022 monsoon proved a boon overall for irrigators, she said, and the Legislature is expected to funnel more financial aid to farmers.
In less cheerful news, New Mexico will still carry a large water debt, and the state's 50-year water plan shows rivers will lose 25 percent of their flows by 2070, she said.
Casuga said after dry winter conditions and a relatively slim snowpack, the monsoon delivered much-needed rain to middle valley farmers.
"Monsoon season showed up in force," he said. "It really made our irrigation season."
The farmers who decided not to risk cultivating cash crops this year amid warm, dry spring weather were disappointed when the growing season turned out to be bountiful, Casuga said.
Overall, farmers had a good summer, he said.
From a water management perspective, he said, "this year was the best year we could've hoped for."
But with another La Niña forming, Casuga said, the valley is likely to face a similar situation in late spring with growers getting by on their federal water allotments while they wait for rain.
Water managers will grapple with a lack of storage in 2023, just as they have this year, he said, because El Vado Dam will remain under renovation.
El Vado is the main reservoir for keeping the Rio Grande's "native" or natural water, as opposed to water that's diverted from the Colorado River Basin and run through dams and tunnels in the federal San Juan-Chama system to the Rio Grande.
Without the reservoir, there’s no place to store native water for irrigation, leaving the district no buffer to supply farmers during the spring and summer, Casuga said.
This year, farmers received $425 for every acre they fallowed — $300 from the federal government and $125 from the district — for the purpose of shoring up the river to aid endangered species, such as the silvery minnow.
Next year, there will be $15 million in state money available to pay farmers not to grow so the district can send more water south to chip away at the water debt.
Casuga said it's difficult to predict how many farmers will take the money to not irrigate after missing out on a healthy growing season this year.
This will require selling them on the larger benefit of paying down the water debt to Texas, he said, which is made harder because much of the water flowing downstream doesn't get to Elephant Butte, due to the southern stretch of channel being in subpar condition.
Farmers wonder whether the fallowing is worthwhile, he said.
"I think we need to improve the infrastructure first to show people that we can move water through that southern portion of the river to Elephant Butte," Casuga said.