062021_ElephantButte04-rgb.jpg

Ed Crawford fishes from an exposed bit of land at Elephant Butte Reservoir that appeared due to receding water levels. Officials at the regional irrigation district learned at their November board meeting federal managers made an unauthorized water release of 32,500 acre-feet from the reservoir in 2011.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

A surprise windfall is always welcome. 

For New Mexico, it came in the form of hefty water credit that shaved off a quarter of the debt the state owes Texas under the 75-year-old Rio Grande Compact, the agreement governing how those two states and Colorado share water from the Rio Grande.  

New Mexico and other Western states are struggling with a 23-year drought, and little relief is expected amid a changing climate and the third consecutive La Niña weather pattern making winter drier than normal.

