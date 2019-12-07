The New Mexico Department of Health has enacted emergency rules to regulate boarding homes, a longtime source of concern regarding abuse of the mentally ill and elderly.
Some of the new rules take effect immediately. Those rules require current and future boarding homes to secure a license; follow codes for electrical, sewage, water and heating; and implement safety systems such as fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Other rules take effect over the next 180 days, department spokesman David Morgan said. Those changes include requirements on staffing, training, food service and nutrition, and building/occupancy standards.
"The Department [of Health] does not believe these regulations are insurmountable nor unreasonable given the need to protect this vulnerable population of boarding home residents," Morgan said in an email Saturday, the day after the Health Department announced the new rules.
In 2013, two men released from the state psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a backyard shed of a private boarding home there.
Without success, disability advocates, state legislators and others pressed the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez for years to regulate boarding homes throughout New Mexico. Martinez vetoed a bipartisan plan overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature in 2017, insisting the department did not have the authority to create new regulations.
A 2016 Albuquerque Journal investigation found conditions varied but that some residents lived in crowded, substandard conditions and went hungry. There were reports of violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and financial exploitation of residents.
Boarding homes are big business in Las Vegas, where the state’s only public psychiatric hospital is located, and where many of the patients come from.
Disability Rights New Mexico sued the department in 2018, asking a judge to issue an order requiring the department to begin enforcing the Public Health Act provisions on boarding homes or show cause why not.
In June 2018, then-District Judge David Thomson ordered the department to regulate boarding homes for people with mental illness and other conditions.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that the department would release rules "in the coming weeks" in July 2019, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham touted new proposals for rules. Lujan Grisham said there are about 100 unregulated boarding homes in the state.
Officials from the state department did not clarify why the rules were released five months after the July interview. Morgan said the department planned to conduct a public hearing on proposed rules in January 2020 with final adoption in March, but the department changed course.
"The department determined the need for immediate action and has issued emergency regulations in advance of conducting a formal rulemaking," Morgan said.
He said the formal rule process will start in June, when the emergency rules are set to expire.
