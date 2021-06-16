The Secretary of State's Office says a state lawmaker accused of failing to disclose financial information is now in compliance with the requirements.
The June 9 letter from Elections Director Mandy Vigil said her office recommended Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, make one more amendment to a 2016 financial statement to be fully compliant.
Dow wrote in a text message she has made that change.
"Happy to hear that the Secretary of State confirmed that our reporting is compliant," she wrote.
Karen Whitlock, Dow's unsuccessful Democratic opponent in the 2020 state House District 38 race, had filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission accusing Dow of violating conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules in seeking state grants for the nonprofit Appletree Educational Center, a faith-based early childhood education provider the lawmaker founded more than 20 years ago.
Dow said the accusations were untrue and politically motivated.
Whitlock did not respond to a phone call or email requesting a comment.
The State Ethics Commission — tasked with overseeing state laws on campaign finances, lobbying, financial disclosures and other areas of public official's conduct — does not comment on pending complaints unless it finds evidence of wrongdoing.
In October, House Republicans, citing a letter the commission sent to both Dow and Whitlock, said the commission dismissed all but one complaint against Dow.
Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office, wrote in an email the remaining complaint against Dow was forwarded to his agency from the commission.
The complaint centered on Dow failing to report she and her husband sat on the board of the now defunct for-profit company they ran, Dow Technologies.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.