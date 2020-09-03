After two months of a difficult-to-enforce rule requiring tourists to isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has softened that restriction to exclude states with a low positivity rate, among other exceptions.
Under a revised public health order effective Friday, people traveling to New Mexico from states with a test positivity rate of 5 percent or lower — or states with a new COVID-19 case rate of less than 80 per 1 million residents — do not have to quarantine for two weeks. They are still advised to be tested for the coronavirus within five to seven days, according to the Governor’s Office.
But those traveling from numerous states dubbed “high risk” by the Governor’s Office are still required to isolate for two weeks if they visit New Mexico. That includes neighboring Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oklahoma, and Nevada, California and 31 other states. Tourists from Colorado will no longer have to quarantine in New Mexico.
The change was praised by some in the tourist industry and met with continued condemnation from Republicans.
“The revision to the public health order to allow greater capacity for NM Safe Certified hotels is welcome news for the tourism industry,” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said in a statement issued by the Governor’s Office. “I’m confident that the industry will continue to set an example for how businesses can operate safely and responsibly for employees and customers.”
Kathy Komoll, CEO of the New Mexico Hospitality Association, said business owners in the industry are “excited to see a shift” allowing more tourists to enjoy the state.
“Every step forward helps the industry. I can’t quantify it. I don’t know what direct percentage of increase will be tied to that change, but I just think the fact that we’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel and to see ways we can promote safe, smart tourism — it’s very encouraging,” Komoll said.
Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, did not return a phone call Thursday. Neither did Randy Randall, tourism director for the city of Santa Fe, or Jeff Mahan, co-founder of Tru Hotels and Resorts LLC, which helps manage and acquire hospitality businesses in Santa Fe and Dallas.
Wight has been critical of the Lujan Grisham administration over business restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and was involved in a lawsuit challenging the state government over public health rules limiting indoor dining occupancy. The state Supreme Court sided with the governor, ruling that her administration does have the authority to impose strict limitations on businesses to protect public health during an emergency.
New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce continued his sustained criticism of the governor over public health orders.
“Her data and statistics don’t hold water, and now she arbitrarily decides that people from certain states must quarantine for 14 days,” Pearce said in a statement. “Some states are exempt. If you test negative within 72 hours of entry, you don’t have to quarantine. This biased treatment based on her ‘science’ is shutting out visitors from particular parts of the nation.”
Pearce called to “fully reopen our state” to repair the economy.
Rik Blyth, general manager of La Fonda on the Plaza, said he thinks the new health order will help the state’s tourism industry.
The previous quarantine order for out-of-state travelers spurred hundreds of tourists who made reservations at Santa Fe hotels to cancel ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
“I’m hopeful that New Mexico Tourism Department will do some of that regional advertising and hopefully bring some people down from Colorado for sure,” Blyth said. “That will help us.”
In addition to adjusting the state quarantine rule, the new health order also increases hotel occupancy limits for lodging that has been “safe certified” with the state to raise maximum occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent. That will be a big help on Labor Day weekend, Blyth said.
“It’s a definite step forward,” he said. “We support what the governor is doing, and those incremental steps we’re taking are the right way to do it. The demand for rooms this weekend definitely exceeds 50 percent.”
Numerous exemptions exist even for those traveling from states with a high positivity rate of COVID-19.
That includes people who show documentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before or after entry into the state, according to the Governor’s Office.
There is still a ban on live entertainment and music. What is so dangerous about that??? Stupidity.
What did one contract tracer say to the other contract tracer? Thank God for the 14-day quarantine or we'd be the dumbest edict coming out of the governor's office.
That would be contact tracer twice.[rolleyes]
Don't quit your day job.
However, those arriving from low-risk states, not mentioned the above list, are no longer required to quarantine. This also applies to residents returning from these low-risk states.
Those states include: Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.
In addition, individuals who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled.
Grisham is still issuing orders that nobody is listening to or enforcing.
Visitors to Santa Fe didn't ever quarantine. Or wear a mask on a regular basis.
Are there still exemptions for those who are shopping for jewelry?
Neither the New Mexican nor the Journal listed the states on the continued quarantine list and those states with the quarantine relaxed. Why the laziness? Are the reporters somehow too busy to do their jobs?
Yes, typical SFNM reporting.
Readers, here is the list provided by KRQE: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Thank you, Lupe.
The article mentions "31 other states" returning from which should require a quarantine. Can you list them? That's pretty important information that presents value to your readers so that they don't have to now track it down someplace else.
